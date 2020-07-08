Check out this hands-on video of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The phone is running Android 10 along with One UI version 2.5. A look at the bottom of the phone "confirms" that the housing for the S Pen and the speaker have switched sides from the right to the left of the device. The buttons on the side of the phone have been reversed the other way. The video also shows that the S Pen can double as a digital pointer and that the camera bump is larger than the one on the Galaxy S 20 Ultra 5G.