Check out this hands-on video of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 08, 2020, 11:46 AM
As we told you yesterday, Samsung officially announced its Unpacked 2020 event which will be held August 5th starting at 10 am EDT (7 am PDT, 2 PM GMT) and it can be viewed on Samsung.com or the Samsung U.S. Newsroom. Thanks to the pandemic, Samsung will be virtually hosting the event. Besides the foldable sequels like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, Sammy will introduce the new Galaxy Note 20 line. We expect to see a 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 20 and a 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; both models will support 5G.

Recently a Twitter tipster using an account called Jimmy is Promo had shared images of a pre-production Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that he managed to get his hands on. And today his YouTube channel shared a "hands-on" video with the handset. The model number of the unit in the video is SM-986U. The "U" at the end of the model number indicates that the phone is heading to the U.S. which means that it is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. International models could be equipped with the 5nm Exynos 992 SoC which would make them the first phones available with a 5nm chip under the hood.

The phone is running Android 10 along with One UI version 2.5. A look at the bottom of the phone "confirms" that the housing for the S Pen and the speaker have switched sides from the right to the left of the device. The buttons on the side of the phone have been reversed the other way. The video also shows that the S Pen can double as a digital pointer and that the camera bump is larger than the one on the Galaxy S 20 Ultra 5G.



Wouldn't you agree that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks hot in Black? We could see the Galaxy Note 20 series released on August 21st.

