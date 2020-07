Check out this hands-on video of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Recently a Twitter tipster using an account called Jimmy is Promo had shared images of a pre-production Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that he managed to get his hands on. And today his YouTube channel shared a "hands-on" video with the handset. The model number of the unit in the video is SM-986U. The "U" at the end of the model number indicates that the phone is heading to the U.S. which means that it is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. International models could be equipped with the 5nm Exynos 992 SoC which would make them the first phones available with a 5nm chip under the hood.











The phone is running Android 10 along with One UI version 2.5. A look at the bottom of the phone "confirms" that the housing for the S Pen and the speaker have switched sides from the right to the left of the device. The buttons on the side of the phone have been reversed the other way. The video also shows that the S Pen can double as a digital pointer and that the camera bump is larger than the one on the Galaxy S 20 Ultra 5G.