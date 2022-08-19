Video shows off prototypes of the Pixel 7 series and compares them to the current models

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be introduced during the first week in October, perhaps on October 6th. Pre-orders could start the same day. The two models could be released the following week. There will be refinements to the design compared with the Pixel 6 series with slight changes made to the camera bar and other parts of the phone.





Unbox Therapy (via 9to5Google ) was able to get its hands on a pair of Obsidian-colored Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes. While these are not retail versions of the phones, and the software isn't what you will have out of the box with either phone (some of the software is not even available to run), the video shows off the differences and similarities between the Pixel 6 line and the Pixel 7 line.

The Pixel 7 Pro will once again include a periscope telephoto camera













Once again, the Pro version of the flagship Pixel line will sport a periscope telephoto lens giving the premium variant three cameras (primary and ultra-wide along with the telephoto lens) compared to the two that you'll find on the non-Pro model. Similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro will come with 12GB of memory with the non-Pro model equipped with 8GB of RAM (same as found on the Pixel 6).





The Pixel 7 Pro has polished edges, something not found on the non-Pro model. Both devices will support wireless charging. The Pixel 7 Pro will not only feature a smaller hole-punch on the front compared to the Pixel 7, the pricier unit will also sport thinner bezels. Speaking of bezels, the Pixel 7 will have thinner bezels than the Pixel 6 although the latter has the taller screen. The Pixel 6 is 1.72mm wider than its successor, and weighs 10 grams more.





The Pixel 7 Pro is .20mm thinner than the Pixel 6 Pro and the camera bump remains the same at 11.50mm. The newer model is .78mm wider and 1 gram heavier than its predecessor. The curved screen also seems to be less pronounced on the upcoming model.



Google should reward Pixel 6 series owners by giving them a huge price break toward a Pixel 7 series purchase







Unfortunately, there are a few things that we still don't know including the size of the battery on the new models, if the fingerprint sensor has been improved, and whether Face unlock has been added to the Pixel 7 series. If the screen resolution differences remain the same, the Pixel 7 Pro display will be 1440p compared to 1080p on the Pixel 7. But the Pro model is also expected to allow users to save battery life by reducing the display to 1080p on demand.





As a Pixel 6 Pro owner, personally this writer would love to see Google reward those who stuck it out through the worse of the bug-crazed period and didn't give up their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro for a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or an iPhone 13 Pro Max like many did.





Google, if you're listening, you should reward Pixel 6 series owners by offering them favorable trade-in conditions toward a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Consider that Google allowed Pixel 3a owners to get $300 credit in a trade-in toward the purchase of the Pixel 6a. That means that the new phone cost just $149 for these lucky consumers





Whether Google is planning on offering a huge break to current Pixel 6 series owners is not known but it could be a big PR coup for the company which has had to deal with quite a few bugs on the current flagship models, updates that had to be delayed, and complaints about the optical under-display fingerprint sensor. It's only now, with Android 13 released, that the biometric reader on the two models shows signs of being accurate and unlocking the phone fairly quickly.

