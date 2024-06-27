Great USCellular deal nets you up to four free phones and discounted wireless service

US Cellular is waiting for approval from regulatory agencies before it gets absorbed by T-Mobile in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. However, that doesn't mean that the nation's fourth-largest wireless carrier doesn't have some deals that consumers can take advantage of right now.





For example, new customers can get as many as four phones for free with a maximum value of $830 per phone plus four lines that cost $90 per month for 12 months if they sign up for the Unlimited Basic plan. This is a $30 per month savings over the regular price of the plan. Signing up for this deal requires opening a new account with credit approval. The free phones are paid off using bill credits over 36 months and the wireless plan discount is paid off over 12 months.



If a new customer decides to sign up for the Unlimited Everyday plan with HD streaming, unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, the Premium Call Guardian robocall solution, 50 GB of priority data, and 25 GB of hotspot access, he will be able to get up to four phones for free with each handset valued up to $1,000 each. Four lines will cost you $130 per month for 12 months. This deal requires a trade-in.









You can also snag up to four phones valued at up to $1,200 each for free if you decide to sign up for the Unlimited Even Better plan. Four lines cost $170 per month for 12 months and a trade-in is required. With this plan, users receive ultra-HD streaming, unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, the Premium Call Guardian robocall solution, unlimited priority data, and 50 GB of hotspot access. The discounted pricing quoted for all of these deals includes AutoPay and paperless billing.







If you already have a US Cellular mobile plan, you can bundle the latter with a home internet plan and receive a discount that will leave you paying just $34.99 per month for 12 months. This also includes AutoPay and paperless billing.





