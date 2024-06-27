Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Great USCellular deal nets you up to four free phones and discounted wireless service

By
0comments
Great USCellular deal nets you up to four free phones and discounted wireless service
US Cellular is waiting for approval from regulatory agencies before it gets absorbed by T-Mobile in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. However, that doesn't mean that the nation's fourth-largest wireless carrier doesn't have some deals that consumers can take advantage of right now. 

For example, new customers can get as many as four phones for free with a maximum value of $830 per phone plus four lines that cost $90 per month for 12 months if they sign up for the Unlimited Basic plan. This is a $30 per month savings over the regular price of the plan. Signing up for this deal requires opening a new account with credit approval. The free phones are paid off using bill credits over 36 months and the wireless plan discount is paid off over 12 months.

If a new customer decides to sign up for the Unlimited Everyday plan with HD streaming, unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, the Premium Call Guardian robocall solution, 50 GB of priority data, and 25 GB of hotspot access, he will be able to get up to four phones for free with each handset valued up to $1,000 each. Four lines will cost you $130 per month for 12 months. This deal requires a trade-in.

You can score four free phones and discounted mobile service for a limited time from US Cellular|Credit image-US Cellular - Great USCellular deal nets you up to four free phones and discounted wireless service
You can score four free phones and discounted mobile service for a limited time from US Cellular|Credit image-US Cellular

You can also snag up to four phones valued at up to $1,200 each for free if you decide to sign up for the Unlimited Even Better plan. Four lines cost $170 per month for 12 months and a trade-in is required. With this plan, users receive ultra-HD streaming, unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, the Premium Call Guardian robocall solution, unlimited priority data, and 50 GB of hotspot access. The discounted pricing quoted for all of these deals includes AutoPay and paperless billing.

If you already have a US Cellular mobile plan, you can bundle the latter with a home internet plan and receive a discount that will leave you paying just $34.99 per month for 12 months. This also includes AutoPay and paperless billing.

US Cellular says that the phones you get to choose from include models made by Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. If you're not sure about US Cellular's service, you can download the US Cellular Try US app for iOS if you use an iPhone, or the Try US app for Android devices and get 30 free days of US Cellular service without having to switch your phone, current carrier and phone number. This way you can try before you switch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless