GoPro app is rebranded as Quik containing powerful editing tools for iOS and Android users

GoPro, the action camera that has become hugely popular, is making big changes to its iOS app. Starting today, the app is called Quik, and gives GoPro, iPhone, Android and DSLR users access to editing tools, filters and music. Another feature creates Murals and shows off highlights from past videos. According to Quik, you'll never lose track of your photos and videos again since those that you want to keep can be shared with the Quik app where they will be kept in the "Mural" feed. You can select images that are already on your camera roll. And if you choose to save to Quik multiple images at the same time, they will all be grouped together as an event and a highlight video will be created and synced to music.

GoPro rebrands its iOS app as Quik for easier to use editing and much more













The Quik app also allows you photography 'do it yourselfers' to edit photos and videos using "powerful yet simple editing tools." GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, says, "Quik makes it simple and fun to finally make sense of the vast number of photos and videos we all have on our phones. You don’t even have to open the Quik app to organize your images, simply share your favorite shots directly to Quik from your camera roll, text threads or wherever your best shots may be. We named it Quik because that’s what it is! Helping people get the most out of their personal content represents an enormous long-term opportunity for our business and brand."





Some of the features of the Quik app includes unlimited imports of favorite photos and videos. Later this year, every photo and video posted to the Quik mural feed will be backed up in original quality.The app also features royalty-free music created in-house, or added by the user. These will automatically beat-sync to the user's videos. Powerful editing tools will adjust the contrast, exposure, color, and vibrancy of both photos and videos. With these tools, users will be able to add text, stickers, and more.







Videos can be made to run faster or slower including the use of super slo-mo. Videos can also be made to freeze at multiple points within a single clip, and there are several exclusive filters including some related to the environment such as water, desert, and snow. Users can also choose from "premium themes" that give videos a particular style. And with "Frame Grabbing," individual frames can be selected from a video and viewed as a still image. Once you finish editing your photo or video, sharing it with others is a snap. Besides sharing your handiwork via a text or email, it can be sent directly to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more.









There is a price that you'll have to pay to take advantage of the complete capabilities of the Quik app. That price is $1.99 per month or $9.99 per year. GoPro said today that "Quik replaces the GoPro app in iOS and Android app stores today. Existing GoPro app users will see their app update upon install. For GoPro camera users, Quik features all of the capabilities of the previous GoPro app, plus so much more. Existing users’ photos and videos will transfer from the old GoPro app to the new Quik app upon install and any cloud-based footage will remain accessible."



