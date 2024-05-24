Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Google's redesigned Pixel Weather app is rolling out to a variety of other Android devices

Google's redesigned Pixel Weather app is rolling out to a variety of other Android devices
Google's revamped Weather app is making its way to a wider audience. Originally exclusive to a few Pixel devices, the fresh design has been spotted on several Android phones, including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus Open, and Honor Magic 6 RSR. The redesigned app, which acts as a shortcut to the comprehensive Google Weather platform, boasts a Material You aesthetic with a vibrant look and expanded data.

One of the most exciting additions is NowCast, a feature providing hyper-local and real-time precipitation forecasts. This technology is reminiscent of Dark Sky, a popular weather platform acquired by Apple, which left Android users yearning for a similar experience. Now, with Google's NowCast, Android users can enjoy detailed, up-to-the-minute weather predictions.

The extent of the rollout remains unclear, but interestingly, the updated app doesn't seem to require the latest Android version. According to 9to5Google, the redesigned Weather app first appeared in mid-2023, exclusively on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Google gradually extended it to older Pixel models in October 2023 and a select group of Samsung phones in December 2023. 

Google has a history of initially reserving certain Android features for Pixel devices, such as Call Screening and Magic Eraser. However, some of these features eventually make their way to other Android devices, possibly to strengthen the Android platform as a whole and address concerns from Google's partners.

Now, the updated weather app has been reported as having been spotted on a slew of devices. Examples of those are the Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus Open, Honor Magic 6 RSR, and surprisingly, one user even reported seeing it on their Nokia 4.2, a device that is still running a very old version of Android.


This broader release of the redesigned Weather app suggests that Google may be gradually expanding the availability of its features across the Android ecosystem. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue with Google's AI-powered advancements, but for now, Android users can enjoy the fresh look and enhanced functionality of the new Weather app.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

