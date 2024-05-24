Google's redesigned Pixel Weather app is rolling out to a variety of other Android devices



Google has a history of initially reserving certain Android features for Pixel devices, such as Call Screening and Magic Eraser. However, some of these features eventually make their way to other Android devices, possibly to strengthen the Android platform as a whole and address concerns from Google's partners.





Now, the updated weather app has been reported as having been spotted on a slew of devices. Examples of those are the Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus Open , Honor Magic 6 RSR, and surprisingly, one user even reported seeing it on their Nokia 4.2, a device that is still running a very old version of Android.





Interesting, my old Nokia 4.2 got the new Google Weather "app" after an update to the Google app, today. This phone is on Android 11. I have never seen the new Google Weather on anything but a Pixel on Android 14, so it must be more widely rolling out. https://t.co/IXeyQvBCTA — Sir Plew (@LBPHeretic) May 23, 2024

This broader release of the redesigned Weather app suggests that Google may be gradually expanding the availability of its features across the Android ecosystem. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue with Google's AI-powered advancements, but for now, Android users can enjoy the fresh look and enhanced functionality of the new Weather app.