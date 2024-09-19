Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
A composition of the Pixel Screenshots app featuring a dog created with AI
Pixel Studio app screenshot credit — Google, Composition credit — PhoneArena 

Google's Pixel Studio app has just received a significant update that simplifies the image editing process for Pixel 9 series users. The latest version of the app (version 1.1.001.672728916.05) introduces a new feature that allows for direct image sharing from various apps directly into Pixel Studio for editing. This streamlines the workflow, eliminating the need to first download an image and then manually select it from the gallery.

This new functionality, although currently in its early stages, has been successfully tested on Pixel 9 series devices. The convenience it offers is undeniable, but there are a few limitations to be aware of. Notably, the app or service you're sharing from must support sharing image files directly, rather than just URLs. This means popular platforms like Instagram and web browsers are currently excluded. However, sharing from apps like Slack or WhatsApp is seamless.

A screenshot of an image being shared on an Android
Pixel Studio now appears as an option when sharing an image. | Image credit — Android Authority

Another limitation is that Pixel Studio continues to abstain from editing photos with human subjects, a restriction that was previously acknowledged by Google at launch. Additionally, the feature, while promising, isn't entirely polished yet. Initial tests have shown that it might take a few attempts for Pixel Studio to successfully open a shared image. We hope to see Google refine this sharing option and iron out these minor kinks in upcoming updates.

Since its launch, Pixel Studio has been a playground for users to explore AI-powered image creation. From crafting whimsical scenes to generating concept art, the app has enabled a wide range of creative expressions. The ability to refine AI-generated images with traditional editing tools has further bridged the gap between imagination and reality. This new sharing capability is set to fuel even more innovative use cases, making Pixel Studio an even more helpful tool for creatives and casual users alike.

I'm eagerly anticipating how this streamlined workflow will enhance my creative efforts. It's these small yet significant advancements that continually push the boundaries of what our devices can achieve, making tasks more efficient and enjoyable. It will be interesting to see if this new feature will promote more use of the app and inspire more creativity.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless