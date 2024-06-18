Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google’s Gemini may soon talk your ear off with multiple voice options

By
0comments
Google’s Gemini may soon talk your ear off with multiple voice options
The race for the smartest AI assistant is heating up, with ChatGPT and Gemini (and Apple recently joining the party, too) battling it out. Now, it looks like Google is blurring the lines between its brainy Gemini and the reliable Assistant even more.

New voices on the horizon for Gemini


For now, Google's Gemini does not allow users to choose different voices for its voice responses. However, a recent discovery in the latest beta version of the Google app for Android (version 15.24.28.29.arm64 beta) reveals a new option under Voice settings called Voice selection, suggesting that this functionality may soon be added.



The setting description allows users to “Choose which voice should be preferred for speech responses for Search." It includes two new voices named Ruby and River. However, when selected, these voices do not produce any sound, leaving uncertainty about whether they are entirely fresh additions or renamed versions of existing Google Assistant voices.

In the Google app, you will find separate settings for its two digital assistants: Google Assistant and Gemini. Currently, Google Assistant's settings let you choose from 12 different voices, but the Gemini settings don't provide this option yet.

If Gemini is indeed getting voice selection, it probably won't be limited to just two voices for long. OpenAI has already demonstrated the impressive vocal capabilities of ChatGPT 4o, including a notable incident where one of its voices strongly resembled Scarlett Johansson, sparking some controversy.

For now, Gemini and Google Assistant stand out as unique AI helpers from Google, each shining in their own specialties. If you lean towards natural language understanding and handling complex tasks, giving Gemini a try could be worthwhile despite potential limitations on features and device compatibility.

Conversely, if you need an all-around assistant that excels in managing smart home devices and supports a wide range of gadgets, sticking with Google Assistant is the safer bet for now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless