Google's TV ad for Father's Day might touch your heart

Google's TV ad for Father's Day might touch your heart0
So Father's Day is almost over, but it isn't too late to view Google's 2021 Father's Day television commercial. A father is concerned about the relationship he has with his teenage son Jake. So after asking Google what to do and striking out after asking him a question about school, dad turns to YouTube to view a video called "How to communicate with your teenage son."
Aiming for the heart, Jake's Dad calls in the heavy artillery and asks Google to send his son a photo showing the two having fun and smiling ten years ago. "Just a reminder," the father writes, "I love you." Finally that draws a response from Jake who we can tell is responding thanks to the "typing awareness indicator" that is now available over Google's RCS (Rich Communication Service) chat (which has many of the same features as Apple's iMessage).
Google puts up the tag line, "A little help with the little things." And for those dads out there, we hope you had a Happy Father's Day.