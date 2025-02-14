Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google's early warning system fail causes its deactivation in an entire country

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Illustration of a smartphone displaying an earthquake alert
A false earthquake alarm, triggered by Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System, startled users across Brazil early Wednesday morning, leading to the system's temporary suspension. This incident marks the first widespread false alarm for the system since its launch in 2020.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System leverages the power of crowdsourced data from Android smartphones. These phones, equipped with accelerometers, can detect the initial “P-wave” of an earthquake. This primary wave, though less destructive, precedes the more damaging “S-wave.” By identifying the P-wave, the system aims to provide users with a few crucial seconds of warning before the stronger shaking arrives.

Video Thumbnail


The system's track record has been a mixed bag. It successfully alerted residents in the Philippines about an impending earthquake in 2021. However, it reportedly failed to send alerts during a devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023, though Google claims the system functioned as designed. Earlier this year, Google expanded the system's reach across the United States.

This week's incident in Brazil saw Android users receiving earthquake warnings around 2 a.m. local time, with the alert suggesting a potential earthquake of up to 5.5 magnitude. However, no seismic activity was recorded. The cause of this false alarm remains unknown, and Google has stated they are investigating the matter.

In a released statement, Google emphasized that the Android Earthquake Alert System is a supplementary tool and not intended to replace official alert systems. They acknowledged that the system detected unusual cell phone signals near the coast of São Paulo, which triggered the erroneous alerts. Google has apologized for the inconvenience caused and reiterated their commitment to improving the tool. The system has been temporarily disabled in Brazil, and the timeline for its reactivation remains unclear.

This incident raises questions about the reliability of crowdsourced early warning systems. While the potential benefits are significant, the risk of false alarms can erode public trust and lead to complacency. For users like myself, this event serves as a reminder that technology, while powerful, is not infallible. It also highlights the importance of having multiple sources of information during natural disasters. It's always helpful to have a backup plan in case of an emergency.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless