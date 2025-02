Google's early warning system fail causes its deactivation in an entire country

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

The system's track record has been a mixed bag. It successfully alerted residents in the Philippines about an impending earthquake in 2021. However, it reportedly failed to send alerts during a devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023, though Google claims the system functioned as designed. Earlier this year, Google expanded the system's reach across the United States This week's incident in Brazil saw Android users receiving earthquake warnings around 2 a.m. local time, with the alert suggesting a potential earthquake of up to 5.5 magnitude. However, no seismic activity was recorded. The cause of this false alarm remains unknown, and Google has stated they are investigating the matter.In a released statement , Google emphasized that the Android Earthquake Alert System is a supplementary tool and not intended to replace official alert systems. They acknowledged that the system detected unusual cell phone signals near the coast of São Paulo, which triggered the erroneous alerts. Google has apologized for the inconvenience caused and reiterated their commitment to improving the tool. The system has been temporarily disabled in Brazil, and the timeline for its reactivation remains unclear.This incident raises questions about the reliability of crowdsourced early warning systems. While the potential benefits are significant, the risk of false alarms can erode public trust and lead to complacency. For users like myself, this event serves as a reminder that technology, while powerful, is not infallible. It also highlights the importance of having multiple sources of information during natural disasters. It's always helpful to have a backup plan in case of an emergency.