Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google's individual contact widget adds shared location, message notifications, more

By
0comments
Google's individual contact widget adds shared location, message notifications, more
The Google Contacts widget has some new features that you can read about in the app's listing in the Play Store. For example, one change will now give you the ability to "See and respond to notifications from certain apps on the contact widget." To set this up, long press on any open space on your Android home screen. The pop up box that appears shows three options and you need to press on Widgets.

Once you open the list of widgets available, scroll down to contacts, tap on the 2 x 2 individual contact widget, and tap on the blue + Add button. That will call up a list of your contacts. Choose the one you want on the widget. A notification bell icon will appear in the upper right corner of the widget. Tap on it and you'll see a notification that reads, "To see and respond to the latest messages from your contracts, allow notification access for Contracts." Tap on the Settings button and enable the toggle for "Allow notification access" on your Contacts app.

The Google Contacts widget now shows messages. Image credit 9to5Google - Google&#039;s individual contact widget adds shared location, message notifications, more
The Google Contacts widget now shows messages. Image credit 9to5Google

Once you enable notification access, messages will appear on the widget along with any Smart Reply suggestions. While only one message can be seen at a time, the widget will alert you to multiple messages from the same Contact. The widget will also allow you to see shared location from Google Maps on the Contacts widget. When you tap on the widget, you'll be sent to the Contact's full profile page where you'll see where he/she is currently at. Tap on the image from Google Maps and you'll be taken to the full Google Maps page showing your Contact's location.

Set the time when you will receive a significant reminder about a contact - Google&#039;s individual contact widget adds shared location, message notifications, more
Set the time when you will receive a significant reminder about a contact

Lastly, you can set a specific time of day to receive significant date reminders. Tap the Contract widget to see the Contact's full profile. Under Contact settings, tap on Reminders. You can choose one of the significant dates (Birthday, Anniversary, etc.) for this Contact. Choose whether you want to be notified on the day of the event, two days before, seven days before, or two weeks before. Once you select one of those options, you can pick a specific time to be notified.

These features are available on version 4.34 of Google Contacts which is available now from the Play Store.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless