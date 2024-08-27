Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google working on making accessing and managing Trusted places easier

You can select certain locations, like your home for example, as places that are safe to keep your Android phone unlocked. This feature is known as "Trusted places", and when your phone detects you're in a trusted place, it will automatically unlock. Right now though, managing Trusted places is a bit of a hassle. Google seems to be working on fixing this.

The folks at Android Authority have discovered in the most recent Google Play Services beta (version 24.34.33) a simpler process to designate Trusted places. Right now, to do that you have to go to Settings, then Privacy and Security, then More Security and Privacy, then Extend Unlock, and then you have to enter your PIN to land in the Trusted Places section.

In the beta, this setting has been conveniently moved to the Location setting. The new way to access it will be going to Settings, then Location, and then bam - you're there in Trusted Places. Most likely you'll still need to enter your screen unlock authentication to access this setting.


The page itself is also slightly redesigned. For now, though, it's not functional and appears to be still a work in progress.

On top of that, there was a string in the placeholder screen that said "See all settings that use trusted place", so this might be another nice addition that Google is working on.

I'm pleased with the new way Google is working on accessing Trusted places. Features that are useful and save time (like having your phone unlocked at home) should be easily accessible in my opinion, and shouldn't require you to dig deep into the settings of your phone to find them. So, kudos to Google for thinking about the end user.
