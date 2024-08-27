Google working on making accessing and managing Trusted places easier



You can select certain locations, like your home for example, as places that are safe to keep your Android phone unlocked. This feature is known as "Trusted places", and when your phone detects you're in a trusted place, it will automatically unlock. Right now though, managing Trusted places is a bit of a hassle. Google seems to be working on fixing this.





In the beta, this setting has been conveniently moved to the Location setting. The new way to access it will be going to Settings, then Location, and then bam - you're there in Trusted Places. Most likely you'll still need to enter your screen unlock authentication to access this setting.





