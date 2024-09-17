Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google teams up with Apple’s nemesis to add health upgrades to Wear OS watches

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables
Masimo & Wear OS logos
Masimo is the company that filed a lawsuit against Apple and asked for a full import ban of the Apple Watch. The US-based company wanted Apple to pay to license the blood oxygen tracking technology embedded into its Apple Watch.

That led to a temporary hold on Apple Watch sales, but instead of paying for the licensing deal, Apple decided to simply disable the blood oxygen tracking on all its watches.

Today, Masimo announced that it has partnered with Google to “develop a new reference platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) building Wear OS smartwatches.”

Basically, Google is licensing the blood oxygen tracking technology that Apple decided to skip, along with a bunch of other health-related features. According to Masimo, the new reference platform was specifically designed to support the Wear OS ecosystem, including a suite of health and wellness tracking tools that will provide accurate, reliable data, seamless integration with Android phone, and a smooth, high-performance experience.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said that the company’s engineers “are optimizing the ‘guts’ of the smartwatch, and working with Google to offer OEMs an incredible Wear OS smartwatch solution.” Kiani went on to add that that they “expect this new wearable platform to supercharge smartwatch OEMs’ abilities to create innovative, competitive, and truly compelling Wear OS smartwatches for consumers everywhere.”

Masimo’s new platform will be compatible with existing Google apps and services created for the Wear OS platform. All OEMs who decided to adopt Masimo’s platform will have creative control over the appearance of the user interface and the exterior design.

Google teams up with Apple’s nemesis to add health upgrades to Wear OS watches
Masimo W1 Sport | Image credit: Masimo

However, the smartwatches’ interiors, including optimized hardware and software components, biosensors, and companion Android smartphone app, will be designed, provided, and tested by Masimo.

Masimo announced that all health and wellness capabilities will feature the same biosensing innovations and analytics that powers its own W1 Sport and upcoming Masimo Freedom smartwatches.

Recommended Stories
Last but not least, Masimo promised to make all the components and benefits of its reference platform available for OEMs building Wear OS smartwatches “in an easy-to-implement, standardized package.”
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

watchOS 11 now available: enjoy the new Vitals app, customizable Activity Rings, and more
watchOS 11 now available: enjoy the new Vitals app, customizable Activity Rings, and more
The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
Samsung Galaxy S25 to be even slimmer, can iPhone 17 Air compete?
Samsung Galaxy S25 to be even slimmer, can iPhone 17 Air compete?
Apple Sports app gets Live Activities support with iOS 18 and watchOS 11
Apple Sports app gets Live Activities support with iOS 18 and watchOS 11
You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US
Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless