Google Wallet support expands to 17 new banks in the United States

Google Wallet has slowly grown into one of the biggest mobile payment services in the world. In fact, Google Wallet is no longer limited to just making contactless payments with your phone; the app now allows users to store and manage their travel passes, payment and loyalty cards, concert tickets, and more.

Still, the main use of Google Wallet remains contactless payments, which is why it’s important for the service to support as many banks and financial institutions as possible.

Over the years, Google Wallet has added dozens upon dozens of names on the list of supported banks, and it continues to do so. The latest batch of US banks to be added to this list contains 17 names (via AndroidPolice).

  • American Bank & Trust (SD)
  • Bank Of the Plains (KS)
  • Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri (MO)
  • First National Bank of Proctor (MN)
  • First State Bank of Burnet (TX)
  • Mastercard eGIFT
  • MyGeorgia Credit Union (GA)
  • Nova Bank (AL)
  • On Me
  • Palmetto State Bank (SC)
  • Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank (IL)
  • Police Federal Credit Union (MD)
  • Riley State Bank of Riley, KS
  • Slope - IKEA
  • TIB, National Association (TX)
  • Travis Credit Union (CA)
  • United Minnesota Bank (MN)

We’re pretty sure that Google will not stop here, so even if the name of your favorite US bank or financial institution isn’t yet on the list, there’s a high chance that it will be added sooner rather than later.

For the unaware, Google Wallet is only available on Android devices (Wear OS too), so if you’re running an iPhone as your daily driver, you’re stuck with Apple Pay, which is just as big as Google Wallet (at least in the United States).
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

