Google Wallet is coming to 50 more countries, while US and UK users get new features

Google Wallet is back in full force after two major updates that have already been deployed this month. This time around it concerns not just users in the United States, but also those from the United Kingdom.

The Mountain View giant has just announced that it’s bringing support for ID passes in the UK. This means that residents of the UK will soon be able to create digital ID passes with their passports and store them in Google Wallet.

For this specific feature, Google has partnered with Rail Delivery Group, which will offer commuters the option to use their digital ID to verify that they meet the eligibility criteria for select Raildcards on its retailing platform.

Furthermore, Google revealed plans to add another functionality in the UK that should allow residents to use their Wallet ID passes for alcohol purchases and much more.

Google Wallet is coming to 50 more countries, while US and UK users get new features
Digital ID passes are now available in the UK | Image credit: Google

It’s important to mention that ID passes created from UK passports are not eligible for use at TSA security at the moment. Keep in mind that the ID pass is not a replacement for your physical ID, so you’re strongly advised to keep that with you when you know you need it.

However, ID passes created from a US passport with TSA security for domestic travel at supported airports are perfectly fine to use, even if you don’t have a real ID driver’s license or state-issued ID.

Besides adding digital ID passes support in the UK, Google announced that the same feature will be coming to more US states. If you live in Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico or West Virginia, you’ll soon be able to save your government-issued digital ID to Google Wallet.

But wait, there’s more! Residents in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland and New Mexico will also be able to use their mobile IDs at the DMV for improved and streamlined customer experiences.

Last but not least, Google Wallet is launching in 50 more countries, allowing users to view and use digital passes in the app and on the web.
