Google Wallet users in the US have 25 more reasons to be happy

Google Wallet is probably the best mobile payments service app | Image credit: Google

A total of 25 names have now been added to the list of banks and credit unions that support Google Wallet. That’s in addition to the 36 new names that have been added to the list last month, so it looks like Google is making good progress on finally supporting just about every bank in the United States.Meanwhile, Google recently added the option to receive notifications on your phone’s lock screen about the status of your train ride. Although this feature is only available in two countries and for two railroad companies, it’s probably going to expand to more in the coming months.In order to receive these notifications, you first need to add the train ticket to the Google Wallet app. More importantly, the ticket must be from either Indian Railways or Via Rail (Canada).