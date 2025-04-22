Google Wallet users in the US have 25 more reasons to be happy

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Arguably the world’s most useful mobile payments service apps, Google Wallet, is getting more functionalities almost every month. This time around it’s not really a new feature that’s coming to Google Wallet but rather support for more banks and credit institutions.

This means that the latest update exclusively concerns Google Wallet users in the United States. That said, if you’re living in the US and use Google Wallet as your go-to mobile payments service app, here are all the latest banks and credit institutions that support Google Wallet starting this month:

  • Albert Cash
  • Avenue
  • Bank of Guam (GU)
  • Boeing Helicopter Credit Union (PA)
  • Community Bank Mankato
  • Credit Union of Dodge City
  • Crosspoint Federal Credit Union
  • Estacado FCU (NM)
  • Fiado Mastercard
  • First Community Bank (MI)
  • Goetz Credit Union (MO)
  • Health & Benefits
  • Lebanon Federal Credit Union
  • Mercer Savings Bank (OH)
  • Mokelumne Federal Credit Union
  • Northwest Arkansas Federal Credit Union (AR)
  • PeopleFirst Bank (IL)
  • SouthWest Bank (TX)
  • Southwest Federal Credit Union
  • Sweet Water State Bank (AL)
  • The Bank of New Glarus
  • The Farmers Bank of Willards
  • The Peoples Bank (IN)
  • Waco Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • WEA Credit Union (WI)

Google Wallet is probably the best mobile payments service app | Image credit: Google

A total of 25 names have now been added to the list of banks and credit unions that support Google Wallet. That’s in addition to the 36 new names that have been added to the list last month, so it looks like Google is making good progress on finally supporting just about every bank in the United States.

Meanwhile, Google recently added the option to receive notifications on your phone’s lock screen about the status of your train ride. Although this feature is only available in two countries and for two railroad companies, it’s probably going to expand to more in the coming months.

In order to receive these notifications, you first need to add the train ticket to the Google Wallet app. More importantly, the ticket must be from either Indian Railways or Via Rail (Canada).
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

