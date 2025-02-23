Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google Wallet is already the most important digital wallet for Android users in the United States. The app has evolved a lot in the last couple of years and is no longer just a simple payment option for those who won’t want to use their credit/debit cards.
Google has slowly added more functionality to the Wallet app, including the option to store loyalty cards, tickets, keys, or even IDs. Although there aren’t too many other features that Google could add, there’s a lot of room for improving the existing ones.
Users in the United States who have loyalty cards safely stored in Google Wallet might see an “Upgrade available” label below the name of some loyalty cards. Thanks to the new feature, Google Wallet can automatically search through the static passes stored in the app and try to bring them up to date.
This seems to be part of a larger design change that Google announced last year with an update for Play services. At that time, the search giant said that “you’ll now be able to upgrade your passes in Google Wallet.” This means that you won’t have to manually update your loyalty cards every time by going to the Add to Wallet FAB / Loyalty cards.
More banks are likely to be added to Google Wallet’s support list next month, so stay tuned for more details if your favorite bank or credit institution isn’t yet supported.
Google has slowly added more functionality to the Wallet app, including the option to store loyalty cards, tickets, keys, or even IDs. Although there aren’t too many other features that Google could add, there’s a lot of room for improving the existing ones.
That said, it appears that Google Wallet has gained a couple of new perks this week. The folks at 9to5google report that the app has received a small update that allows users to upgrade some loyalty cards.
Users in the United States who have loyalty cards safely stored in Google Wallet might see an “Upgrade available” label below the name of some loyalty cards. Thanks to the new feature, Google Wallet can automatically search through the static passes stored in the app and try to bring them up to date.
Google Wallet users can now upgrade loyalty cards much easier | Screenshot credit: 9to5google
This seems to be part of a larger design change that Google announced last year with an update for Play services. At that time, the search giant said that “you’ll now be able to upgrade your passes in Google Wallet.” This means that you won’t have to manually update your loyalty cards every time by going to the Add to Wallet FAB / Loyalty cards.
In related news, Google Wallet added support for 11 new banks and credit institutions in the United States. These updates typically arrive each month, so it’s not really a surprise. Here is the list of US banks that have just received Google Wallet support:
- Banco Davivienda, S.A. (FL)
- Column National Association (CA)
- First Atlantic Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- First National Bank of St. Ignace (MI)
- Genesee Valley Federal Credit Union (NY)
- GESA Credit Union (WA)
- Hamlin Bank and Trust Company (PA)
- Nibbles
- Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union
- The Credit Union For All (IL)
- Top Tier Federal Credit Union (PA)
More banks are likely to be added to Google Wallet’s support list next month, so stay tuned for more details if your favorite bank or credit institution isn’t yet supported.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: