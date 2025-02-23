Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Wallet logo
Google Wallet is already the most important digital wallet for Android users in the United States. The app has evolved a lot in the last couple of years and is no longer just a simple payment option for those who won’t want to use their credit/debit cards.

Google has slowly added more functionality to the Wallet app, including the option to store loyalty cards, tickets, keys, or even IDs. Although there aren’t too many other features that Google could add, there’s a lot of room for improving the existing ones.

That said, it appears that Google Wallet has gained a couple of new perks this week. The folks at 9to5google report that the app has received a small update that allows users to upgrade some loyalty cards.

Users in the United States who have loyalty cards safely stored in Google Wallet might see an “Upgrade available” label below the name of some loyalty cards. Thanks to the new feature, Google Wallet can automatically search through the static passes stored in the app and try to bring them up to date.

Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google Wallet users can now upgrade loyalty cards much easier | Screenshot credit: 9to5google

This seems to be part of a larger design change that Google announced last year with an update for Play services. At that time, the search giant said that “you’ll now be able to upgrade your passes in Google Wallet.” This means that you won’t have to manually update your loyalty cards every time by going to the Add to Wallet FAB / Loyalty cards.

In related news, Google Wallet added support for 11 new banks and credit institutions in the United States. These updates typically arrive each month, so it’s not really a surprise. Here is the list of US banks that have just received Google Wallet support:

  • Banco Davivienda, S.A. (FL)
  • Column National Association (CA)
  • First Atlantic Federal Credit Union (NJ)
  • First National Bank of St. Ignace (MI)
  • Genesee Valley Federal Credit Union (NY)
  • GESA Credit Union (WA)
  • Hamlin Bank and Trust Company (PA)
  • Nibbles
  • Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union
  • The Credit Union For All (IL)
  • Top Tier Federal Credit Union (PA)

More banks are likely to be added to Google Wallet’s support list next month, so stay tuned for more details if your favorite bank or credit institution isn’t yet supported.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
T-Mobile SpaceX users are discovering the remote places where the service can be used
T-Mobile SpaceX users are discovering the remote places where the service can be used
Apple continues to show off its "quiet expertise" in designing chips for its devices
Apple continues to show off its "quiet expertise" in designing chips for its devices
Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?
Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless