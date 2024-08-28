Google updates the Timer and Stopwatch widgets in Search

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Google has recently given the built-in timer and stopwatch tools in the Google Search page a facelift, making them more visually appealing and easier to use.

To see the updated look for the two features you simply need to type "timer" in the search bar. Of course, Google will give you a list of websites related to your keywords, but at the top of that list will be a type of widget with a "Timer" and "Stopwatch" button.



The timer and stopwatch now feature a transparent yellow background while they are active, which turns blue when you hit stop or pause.


The timer is pretty simple to set, with a default of 5 minutes, but you can customize it to any duration. Plus, there are quick shortcuts for adding time increments of 1, 2, 10, 15, 20, and 30 minutes. The stopwatch has a circular indicator with a dot going around the circle. One full rotation amounts to 4 seconds.

Both tools seem to have been inspired by Google's Android Clock app, giving them a consistent feel. Both can also be enlarged to fill your screen if you want to get rid of any other distractions.


Google also offers several more tools that users can access directly from the Google Search bar. Here's a quick list of them and a short description of what they do:

  • Calculator — Pretty self explanatory, but you can basically get a hold of a calculator as long as you have access to Google Search.
  • Flip a coin — If you don't have any coins inside your pocket but need to make a random decision, like who starts first in game, you can always flip a coin with Search.
  • Roll a die — Missing a die for your favorite board game? No worries, Google has you covered. You can choose between a 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 20-sided die and you can even roll multiple dies at once. Google has also made it possible to automatically add numbers to your total roll.
  • Spinner —You need a spinner for your game? Google offers you a virtual one that you can customize to have split between 2 and 20 parts. You can't replace the numbers with text though, so you will have to use something else if you want anything specific for each number.
  • Tuner — If you need to tune your instrument and don't have a tuner, all you need is a microphone (the one on your phone, for example), and Google has you covered.
  • Bubble level — You don't need to download apps for leveling any surface. You just have to search bubble level in Google on your phone and you have one.
  • Metronome — You can catch a specific beat or bpm by simply typing "metronome" in Search.
  • Meditate — Need to focus and calm down? Google has a feature to help you meditate for 1 minute.
  • Color picker — If you want to get the specific color code of a hue, the color picker in Google Search is the quickest and easiest way to do that.

Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

