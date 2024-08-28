Google updates the Timer and Stopwatch widgets in Search



The timer and stopwatch now feature a transparent yellow background while they are active, which turns blue when you hit stop or pause.









The timer is pretty simple to set, with a default of 5 minutes, but you can customize it to any duration. Plus, there are quick shortcuts for adding time increments of 1, 2, 10, 15, 20, and 30 minutes. The stopwatch has a circular indicator with a dot going around the circle. One full rotation amounts to 4 seconds.





Both tools seem to have been inspired by Google's Android Clock app, giving them a consistent feel. Both can also be enlarged to fill your screen if you want to get rid of any other distractions.













Calculator — Pretty self explanatory, but you can basically get a hold of a calculator as long as you have access to Google Search.

Flip a coin — If you don't have any coins inside your pocket but need to make a random decision, like who starts first in game, you can always flip a coin with Search.

Roll a die — Missing a die for your favorite board game? No worries, Google has you covered. You can choose between a 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 20-sided die and you can even roll multiple dies at once. Google has also made it possible to automatically add numbers to your total roll.

Spinner —You need a spinner for your game? Google offers you a virtual one that you can customize to have split between 2 and 20 parts. You can't replace the numbers with text though, so you will have to use something else if you want anything specific for each number.

Tuner — If you need to tune your instrument and don't have a tuner, all you need is a microphone (the one on your phone, for example), and Google has you covered.

Bubble level — You don't need to download apps for leveling any surface. You just have to search bubble level in Google on your phone and you have one.

Metronome — You can catch a specific beat or bpm by simply typing "metronome" in Search.

Meditate — Need to focus and calm down? Google has a feature to help you meditate for 1 minute.

Color picker — If you want to get the specific color code of a hue, the color picker in Google Search is the quickest and easiest way to do that. Google also offers several more tools that users can access directly from the Google Search bar. Here's a quick list of them and a short description of what they do: