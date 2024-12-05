Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition

Image credit — Google

This means you can use them for live streams, videos in your Google Photos, and even video messages from friends. And the best part is, they work instantly and even when you're offline, like on an airplane.Google says that to create this super helpful feature, the teams at Android and Google DeepMind worked together to figure out how people watch videos without sound. They used special AI technology to not only capture the words but also turn them into captions that show emotion and include all those extra sounds.This is a big step forward in making sure everyone can enjoy online videos, no matter how well they can hear. It shows how AI can be used to make things better for everyone.I watch a lot of videos on my phone, so I'm pretty excited about Expressive Captions. Being able to see the emotion and hear the background sounds through the captions would make watching videos in noisy places a much better experience. I can't wait to see if this comes to other languages and regions soon.