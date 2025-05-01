Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google TV is rolling out a change so you spend less time setting it up and more time watching it

By
Image of the Google TV UI
Google is making the first few minutes that it takes to set up its smart TV platform a bit less tedious. The company announced it's streamlining the initial setup process for Google TV, aiming to get users from unboxing to streaming more quickly.

What's changing in the setup?


Setting up a new device can sometimes feel like a chore. However, even though the current Google TV process is hardly the worst offender, Google is taking steps to cut down on that initial waiting time.

If you have an Android phone, things should get noticeably easier. Your phone will automatically spot a new Google TV nearby and help you log in smoothly.

iPhone users will not be left behind and also benefit from an easy setup. This will involve a handy QR code on the TV screen to scan, which also speeds up the process considerably.



App installation during setup is also getting an overhaul. Google says this part will be faster, and suggests the necessary files might be smaller, meaning you'll "worry less about running out of storage down the line." That's a definite plus, as waiting for apps to install can really slow things down, and storage space on TVs isn't always generous. Connecting your Google TV to smart home gear, like speakers for voice control, is also expected to happen more quickly.

Competition in the living room


This move to improve the first impression makes sense in the competitive smart TV space. Google TV competes directly with Roku's user-friendly platform, Amazon's widely available Fire TV, Apple TV's premium offering, and the built-in systems from TV giants like Samsung (Tizen) and LG (webOS). Each platform is constantly evolving, with rivals often adding more content, features, or better smart home controls. Making the Google TV setup less of a hurdle could help it stand out against these competitors right from the start.

Availability


This new setup experience isn't rolling out everywhere at once. It will first appear on the upcoming Hisense 2025 U7 and U8 series TVs. After that, Google plans to include it on other new Google TV devices launching later this year. There was also a subtle hint that a new Onn streaming device from Walmart might get this simplified setup soon.

It really feels like a practical, user-friendly update. Nobody loves getting stuck in setup menus when a new piece of tech arrives; you just want to start using it. Smoothing out the login and making app installs quicker tackles some common frustrations head-on. While it won't change the day-to-day viewing experience drastically, making that initial setup less of a drag definitely makes the Google TV platform feel more inviting.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
