Android Software updates Apps Google

Google TV delays one of the most requested features

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Google TV delays one of the most requested features
Google TV revealed two months ago plans to provide users with one of the most requested features – custom profiles, sometime in November. Along with custom profiles, Google TV also promised to add personalized Google Assistant help and watchlists by the end of the year.

Currently, Google TV offers users the option to sign into multiple Google Accounts to make use of the services with more than one account. However, the suggestions offered and Google Assistant functionality are based on the main account holder. Custom profiles should have addressed these problems.

Unfortunately, Google TV missed the November deadline and, ultimately, confirmed custom profiles have been delayed, 9to5google reports. The search giant now claims profiles on Google TV will be rolled out in the “coming months,” so it’s unlikely they will be made available in 2021. Custom profiles are expected to arrive on several devices like Chromecast with Google TV, as well as Google TVs from TCL and Sony.

On the bright side, Google is now rolling out Ambient Mode cards to a small percentage of users in the United States.

