You can now use Google Translate as a default translation service on your iPhone
Another third-party service makes its way into iOS. Apple makes pre-emptive changes to avoid trouble with the EU
Apple succumbed to another third-party service in iOS, and this time it's Google Translate. After we reported that Apple is gearing up to let users choose other voice assistants in place of Siri, today the Google Translate app for iPhone and iPad received an update to allow users to set it as a default translator on their iOS devices.
Up to this moment, iOS users had to use the built-in Translate app with no option to switch for core translation cues such as Siri requests, text pop-ups, and so on. People were still able to use Google Translate but as a separate app, not integrated into the operating system. With this update, iPhone and iPad users can now set Google Translate as a default translation service. Here's how to do it:
If you thought Apple is just being nice and progressive, this isn't the story at all. The key driver for these changes is regulations and mandatory requirements mainly from the European Union on hardware and software sold inside the borders of Europe.
The EU's Digital Markets Act, for example, mandates that companies should give users more choice and control over their devices and the freedom to choose the default apps for core tasks such as browsing, messaging, navigation, and translation.
The alleged preparations to give iOS users the ability to ditch Siri for other smart assistants are part of Apple's strategy to preempt any regulatory sanctions from the EU. The most striking change Apple had to make to comply with these regulations was the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C back in 2024.
Some might view this pressure from the EU on companies such as Apple, Google, and the other big boys as a negative, but the idea behind all of them is to protect the consumer and give them more choice.
On the one hand, people could still continue using Siri or Apple's own translation services if they're fine with how they perform. And on the other hand, which is in some cases the predominant disposition, they can opt for something better and not stay locked inside Apple's ecosystem of services.
What do you think about it? Will you set Google Translate as a default translation service on your iPhone or stick with Apple's own translation? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
When iOS 18.4 dropped back in April, the features to assign third-party apps for different services such as navigation, browsing, and email were introduced for the first time. Now translation joins this lot, giving users more options and freedom to choose their default services on their iPhones and iPads.
To set it up, go to the Settings app > Apps > Default Apps > Translation, and choose Google Translate.
Why is Apple adding Google Translate as a default option in iOS?
Our take: More choice is always better
Apple was forced to ditch the Lightning port on iPhones in order to continue selling them in Europe | Image by PhoneArena
People have been lamenting the sub-par Siri for years now, and the same goes for the translation option baked into iOS. Now they have the option to switch to Google Translate, an arguably better option, and soon the same choice will be available for voice assistants on iOS. Expect more third-party services to make their way into your iPhones and iPads in the future too.
