Apple Intelligence arrives for E.U. iPhone users ahead of time with global release of iOS 18.4

Apple Intelligence

iOS 18.4 released!



Apple Intelligence finally available in English (India) language. pic.twitter.com/czeVECZOVv — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 31, 2025





While this is a notable expansion, it’s also a bit of a catch-up moment for Apple. The company had originally designated April as the release month for this particular version and stage of the Apple Intelligence rollout, but today’s update quietly arrives ahead of schedule. That’s a rare and welcome surprise, especially considering how Apple has been slower than competitors to deliver AI features at scale. It’s been nearly a year since Apple Intelligence was first introduced, and despite impressive early demos, the rollout has been staggered, limited, and cautious—particularly outside the U.S. This early release is a small but positive sign that Apple is accelerating its AI efforts as rivals like Google and Samsung continue to push ahead.

iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4 and visionOS 2.4 are all out today, Apple confirms. In a first, the company beat its own April timeline! — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 31, 2025

