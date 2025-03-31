Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple Intelligence arrives for E.U. iPhone users ahead of time with global release of iOS 18.4

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates iPhone iPad
Apple intelligence logo
Apple’s AI-powered features, better known as Apple Intelligence, are finally rolling out to a wider audience around the globe—starting today. With the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, Apple is bringing these tools to more languages, more regions, and for the first time ever, to the Apple Vision Pro.

Let’s talk languages first. Apple Intelligence is now available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. English speakers in Singapore and India are also getting localized support. It’s a big step toward making Apple’s AI feel less like an experiment and more like a global tool built into your device. And yes, users in the European Union—who were previously left out—can finally try it too.


While this is a notable expansion, it’s also a bit of a catch-up moment for Apple. The company had originally designated April as the release month for this particular version and stage of the Apple Intelligence rollout, but today’s update quietly arrives ahead of schedule. That’s a rare and welcome surprise, especially considering how Apple has been slower than competitors to deliver AI features at scale. It’s been nearly a year since Apple Intelligence was first introduced, and despite impressive early demos, the rollout has been staggered, limited, and cautious—particularly outside the U.S. This early release is a small but positive sign that Apple is accelerating its AI efforts as rivals like Google and Samsung continue to push ahead.


So, what’s new in this rollout?

Here’s a quick look at some of the upgraded and new Apple Intelligence features:

  • Priority Notifications: AI sorts your notifications and highlights the ones it thinks you’ll care about most—great if you’re always buried in alerts.
  • Memory Movie on Mac: Type out a description, and your Mac turns it into a custom memory video.
  • Sketch Style in Image Playground: A new visual style that creates detailed academic-style sketches.
  • Apple Vision Pro integration.

For those using Apple devices in regions that didn’t previously have access, this is a welcome change. And with Vision Pro now in the mix, it’s clear Apple is trying to lay the groundwork for a more AI-driven experience across its entire ecosystem. Let's hope Apple can keep that pace going for the remainder of the promised Apple Intelligence features.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless