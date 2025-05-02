Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Tim Cook says the upgraded Siri is coming… just not now

By
Apple just shared its fiscal Q2 results, pulling in $95.4 billion in revenue, which is a 5% jump compared to the same time last year. But during the earnings call, CEO Tim Cook addressed one of the most talked-about disappointments lately: the delay of the smarter, AI-powered Siri that was supposed to headline the Apple Intelligence rollout.

When asked about the holdup, Cook said Apple still needs more time to make sure Siri hits the company's high-quality standards. He added that while things are moving forward, it is not ready just yet.

With regard to the more personal Siri features we announced, we need more time to complete our work on these features so they meet our high-quality bar. We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers' hands.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, May 2025

Pressed for what is behind the delay, Cook didn't go into details – simply saying:

It's just taking a bit longer than we thought.
Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, May 2025

Apple originally teased the new Siri almost a year ago, promising a more conversational and context-aware assistant built into its phones, tablets and Macbooks. But since that flashy preview, Siri has only picked up a few minor updates – like a new interface, follow-up questions and the Type to Siri feature.

Now, it looks like the major upgrade is being pushed to iOS 19, though it is unclear if it will show up in the first release or come in a later update. Based on how things are going, we might not see the full experience until 2026. I mean, there is no firm release date yet – just the usual "in the coming year."

Apple had already admitted back in March that the Siri 2.0 rollout was behind schedule. But hearing Tim Cook himself acknowledge the situation definitely makes it more real. And to be honest, this whole situation could be kind of a letdown for a lot of iPhone users, especially since the iPhone 16 series was pushed hard with Apple Intelligence as one of its big highlights.

Sure, as Tim Cook mentioned on the call, some features have already rolled out – but honestly, it has been a pretty slow drip. And for me personally, the upgraded Siri was the feature I was most looking forward to. I'm guessing a lot of others feel the same, especially those who aren't that into extras like Genmoji, Image Playground or the ChatGPT integration.
Tsveta Ermenkova
