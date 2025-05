Tim Cook says the upgraded Siri is coming… just not now

– Tim Cook , Apple's CEO, May 2025

– Tim Cook , Apple's CEO, May 2025





Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Tim Cook

Apple Intelligence

Tim Cook

Apple originally teased the new Siri almost a year ago, promising a more conversational and context-aware assistant built into its phones, tablets and Macbooks. But since that flashy preview, Siri has only picked up a few minor updates – like a new interface, follow-up questions and the Type to Siri feature.Now, it looks like the major upgrade is being pushed to iOS 19 , though it is unclear if it will show up in the first release or come in a later update. Based on how things are going, we might not see the full experience until 2026 . I mean, there is no firm release date yet – just the usual "in the coming year." Apple had already admitted back in March that the Siri 2.0 rollout was behind schedule . But hearinghimself acknowledge the situation definitely makes it more real. And to be honest, this whole situation could be kind of a letdown for a lot of iPhone users, especially since the iPhone 16 series was pushed hard withas one of its big highlights.Sure, asmentioned on the call, some features have already rolled out – but honestly, it has been a pretty slow drip. And for me personally, the upgraded Siri was the feature I was most looking forward to. I'm guessing a lot of others feel the same, especially those who aren't that into extras like Genmoji, Image Playground or the ChatGPT integration.