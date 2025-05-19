iPhone users in Europe may soon be able to ditch Siri for other smart assistants
Are you fed up with Siri? You may soon be able to choose another default voice assistant if you live in the EU
Apple may soon offer the option to ditch Siri for other third-party smart assistants to iPhone users in Europe. According to Bloomberg, the company is preparing to allow this in order to be compliant with the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act.
This is the latest development and another mandatory requirement Apple has to meet in order to continue selling iPhones in Europe. EU regulations were the reason Apple had to switch from Lightning to USB-C charging and data connectivity, as the European Commission mandated that all Apple devices sold after autumn 2024 needed to have this charging port.
In fact, Apple allows users to make Siri ask ChatGPT for assistance, but the latest rule changes in the EU could remove this additional step altogether, at least for iPhone users in Europe.
Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay $95 million to settle a court case alleging Siri was listening to people without their permission.
More choice is always better for the end customer, at least that's our take. Apple will try to fight this hard and keep people locked into its ecosystem, but the reactions to the news have not been in favor of Siri.
Many people are waiting for the change in Europe, and US iPhone users are urging Apple to do the same locally. Apple seems to be on the backfoot when it comes to Siri features and Apple Intelligence, as many of the functionalities are still in beta, in development or postponed.
The option to allow people to choose their default smart assistant may lead to users ditching Siri en masse and making things even more difficult for Apple. What do you think about it? Would you choose another voice assistant on your iPhone if the option was available?
Siri seems to be the latest "victim" of EU regulations, but some people might find this a rather welcome change, as Apple's own smart assistant is still lagging behind in features and functionalities compared to the likes of Google Assistant, Gemini, or AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek.
There's no concrete timeframe for the change yet, so the EU may have to put some pressure on Apple, as was the case with the USB-C port switch. Nevertheless, it seems that Apple is already preparing for the change—according to the information from Bloomberg, the company is working on the technical details to allow the change.
Siri could be in for some trouble
Many promised Apple Intelligence features are still months away | Image by Apple"
