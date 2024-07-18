Google to start removing low-quality apps from the Play Store beginning next month
Google is taking steps to remove low-quality apps from the Play Store. The company has updated its Spam and Minimum Functionality policy to ensure that apps provide a good user experience. Apps that are unstable, unresponsive, or don't offer any real value will be removed from the Play Store. This includes apps that are just text, single wallpaper apps, or apps that don't install or load properly.
By removing these low-quality apps, Google hopes to make the Play Store a safer and more reliable place for Android users. This is a positive step, as it will help to protect users from apps that could be harmful or simply a waste of time. It's also good news for developers who create high-quality apps, as it will make it easier for their apps to be discovered.
It's also likely that Google will be cracking down on apps that are simply clones of other apps, or that offer no real functionality. Apps that are simply designed to generate ad revenue are also likely to be targeted.
This change is likely to be a good thing for both users and developers. It will help to improve the quality of apps on the Play Store, and it will make it easier for users to find apps that they'll actually enjoy using.
This change is expected to go into effect on August 31, 2024. It's part of Google's ongoing effort to improve the quality of apps on the Play Store. In 2023, the company prevented over 2 million policy-violating apps from being published and rejected nearly 200,000 app submissions.
Google's updated policy is a sign that the company is taking app quality seriously. It's a good reminder for developers to make sure their apps are up to par, and it's a good sign for users that the Play Store is becoming a more trustworthy place to find apps.
What does this mean for developers?Developers who have apps on the Play Store will need to make sure their apps meet the new standards. This means that apps need to be stable, responsive, and engaging. They also need to offer some kind of utility. Apps that don't meet these standards could be removed from the Play Store.
What are the specific requirements for apps?Google has not released a complete list of requirements for apps, but they have said that apps should provide a "stable, responsive, and engaging user experience." This likely means that apps need to be well-designed, free of bugs, and offer some kind of value to users.
