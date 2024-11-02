Google Pixel's "Now Playing" might be getting a much needed facelift
Google Pixel phones have had a really handy feature for a while called "Now Playing" that tells you what song is playing around you, even if you don't know it. It's there in the background and people seem to either really like it or not notice that it's there at all. But to be honest, it hasn't seen an update in ages. However, it now looks like Google might finally be giving it some love.
Under the "Sound & vibration" settings on your Pixel phone, there's a section for Now Playing where you can see a history of the songs it has identified. Each entry shows the song title, artist name, and a button to add it to your favorites. But instead of an image related to the song, there's just a generic icon. It's kind of odd that it's been this way for so long, especially since Google also has YouTube Music.
It's not clear when these updates will be available, but hopefully it's soon. It would be great to have these new features, especially with all the end-of-year music recaps coming out soon.
Some hidden code suggests that Google is working on adding album art to Now Playing. This means when you see the song title and artist, you'll also see the album cover. It might seem like a small change, but it just makes the whole experience a lot more visual and appealing.
Image credit — Android Authority
How does Now Playing work?The technology behind Now Playing is pretty interesting. Your Pixel phone actually downloads a list of popular songs. When it hears music playing, it records a few seconds of the audio and tries to match it to a song on that list. If it finds a match, it shows you the song information on your screen. It all happens in the background without you having to do anything.
There's also a chance that Google might add some other features to Now Playing. Remember that "summary" feature they were working on a while back? It might give you some interesting stats about the music you've been listening to, kind of like Spotify Wrapped.
