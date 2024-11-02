Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Pixel's "Now Playing" might be getting a much needed facelift

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of the "Now Playing" feature on Pixel Phones
Google Pixel phones have had a really handy feature for a while called "Now Playing" that tells you what song is playing around you, even if you don't know it. It's there in the background and people seem to either really like it or not notice that it's there at all. But to be honest, it hasn't seen an update in ages. However, it now looks like Google might finally be giving it some love.

Some hidden code suggests that Google is working on adding album art to Now Playing. This means when you see the song title and artist, you'll also see the album cover. It might seem like a small change, but it just makes the whole experience a lot more visual and appealing.

Under the "Sound & vibration" settings on your Pixel phone, there's a section for Now Playing where you can see a history of the songs it has identified. Each entry shows the song title, artist name, and a button to add it to your favorites. But instead of an image related to the song, there's just a generic icon. It's kind of odd that it's been this way for so long, especially since Google also has YouTube Music.

How does Now Playing work?

The technology behind Now Playing is pretty interesting. Your Pixel phone actually downloads a list of popular songs. When it hears music playing, it records a few seconds of the audio and tries to match it to a song on that list. If it finds a match, it shows you the song information on your screen. It all happens in the background without you having to do anything.

There's also a chance that Google might add some other features to Now Playing. Remember that "summary" feature they were working on a while back? It might give you some interesting stats about the music you've been listening to, kind of like Spotify Wrapped.

It's not clear when these updates will be available, but hopefully it's soon. It would be great to have these new features, especially with all the end-of-year music recaps coming out soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless