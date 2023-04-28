Video from the Google Design team teases bolder, more vibrant Material You colors in Android 14
A video created by the Google Design team reveals much bolder color options for the Material You design language in Android 14. Inside Google, this new look is known as "Fidelity." 9to5Google found that the bolder colors are not yet available in Android 14, but it was able to show how vibrant colors that Android takes from your wallpaper end up in your phone's themes.
The base color that Android takes from your wallpaper will show up in your apps. Image credit 9to5 Google
Three examples that were shown by 9to5Google include "hot pink, sports car red, lime green, and jet black." The color theme of the app clearly changes to reflect the base wallpaper color picked by Android. In dark mode, the same base wallpaper color is used for the app's color theme but if wallpaper that is too dark is selected, some of the base colors will not stand out against the dark background.
Color is personal. Why design as if everyone sees color the same way? #GoogleDesign#MaterialYou#MaterialDesign#Designpic.twitter.com/el5CA43Uvs— Google Design (@GoogleDesign) April 27, 2023
A video that was included in a tweet made by the Google Design team includes the word "Personal" and the tweet that was sent by the Google Design team says, "Color is personal. Why design as if everyone sees color the same way?" We should learn more about "Fidelity" and the new Material You theming in less than two weeks. On May 10th, Google I/O 2023 will be held and Android 14 will be featured prominently.
The new Material You feature will use your wallpaper's base color even in dark mode. Image credit 9to5Google
At the same time, we should hear more about upcoming devices including the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8 series, and perhaps the Pixel Watch 2. You should be able to stream the event from the Made by Google YouTube channel which you can visit by tapping on this link. For more information about Google I/O 2023, visit the official website.
