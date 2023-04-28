Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Video from the Google Design team teases bolder, more vibrant Material You colors in Android 14

Android Apps Google
Video from the Google Design team teases bolder, more vibrant Material You colors in Android 14
A video created by the Google Design team reveals much bolder color options for the Material You design language in Android 14. Inside Google, this new look is known as "Fidelity." 9to5Google found that the bolder colors are not yet available in Android 14, but it was able to show how vibrant colors that Android takes from your wallpaper end up in your phone's themes.

The base color that Android takes from your wallpaper will show up in your apps. Image credit 9to5 Google - Video from the Google Design team teases bolder, more vibrant Material You colors in Android 14
The base color that Android takes from your wallpaper will show up in your apps. Image credit 9to5 Google

Three examples that were shown by 9to5Google include "hot pink, sports car red, lime green, and jet black." The color theme of the app clearly changes to reflect the base wallpaper color picked by Android. In dark mode, the same base wallpaper color is used for the app's color theme but if wallpaper that is too dark is selected, some of the base colors will not stand out against the dark background.


A video that was included in a tweet made by the Google Design team includes the word "Personal" and the tweet that was sent by the Google Design team says, "Color is personal. Why design as if everyone sees color the same way?" We should learn more about "Fidelity" and the new Material You theming in less than two weeks. On May 10th, Google I/O 2023 will be held and Android 14 will be featured prominently.

The new Material You feature will use your wallpaper's base color even in dark mode. Image credit 9to5Google - Video from the Google Design team teases bolder, more vibrant Material You colors in Android 14
The new Material You feature will use your wallpaper's base color even in dark mode. Image credit 9to5Google

At the same time, we should hear more about upcoming devices including the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8 series, and perhaps the Pixel Watch 2. You should be able to stream the event from the Made by Google YouTube channel which you can visit by tapping on this link. For more information about Google I/O 2023, visit the official website.

Popular stories

Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless