Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google Slides update makes it easier to create presentations

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Slides themed templates
Google Slides themed templates | Image credits: Google
Google has just announced a new Slides update that adds a plethora of “modern, professionally designed templates,” which should help users create presentations faster and easier.

These themed templates have been built with various scenarios in mind, from sales pitches to product roadmaps and strategic planning, which are very helpful for business users.

Some templates can be easily applied in education such as lesson plans, book reports and project reports. Other themed templates are suitable for milestone celebrations, workshop facilitation and team games.

The new collection of themed templates can be accessed from the new “Templates” button in the Slides toolbar or by navigating to Insert / Templates. Once you find the template suitable for your presentation, you can choose to insert all slides or just those you need before fully personalizing it with your own content.

This is just the first step toward making template creation more user-friendly. Google says that we should expect more high-quality Slides template options in the coming months.

It’s worth mentioning that this feature is only available for those using the English (United States) language setting. Yes, that’s right, if you have your language settings set to another form of English like United Kingdom or Australia, you won’t see these themed templates.

As expected, the templates will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. The feature will be enabled by default once the update goes live.

According to Google, the updated Slides app is now rolling out to users enrolled in the Rapid Release domain, and it should take up to two weeks for everyone to see it. However, Scheduled Release domains won’t get the new themed templates until November 21 at the earliest. On the bright side, the rollout will take up to 3 days, a lot less than the other rollout.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless