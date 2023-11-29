Google Sheets is getting an improved Smart Fill feature today
Back in 2020, Google Sheets was updated with a feature called Smart Fill, which is meant to detect patterns between columns and suggest data for remaining cells using the company’s Knowledge Graph. Today, Google announced that Smart Fill is getting improved, but the newly resulting feature will only be available to Duet AI subscribers.
The easiest way to explain how Enhanced Smart Fill works is to imagine a restaurant that wants to organize their reviews and rating data as easily as possible. With Enhanced Smart Fill, rather than manually typing in data, Sheets will be able to detect a pattern in the existing ratings and reviews content and suggest values for the remaining cells.
That being said, Enhanced Smart Fill is available today with Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise. So, if you’re not paying $30 for the Duet AI subscription, the feature won’t appear in your spreadsheet.
Dubbed “Enhanced Smart Fill,” the new feature is supposed to recognize and fill patterns, including sentiment classification, combining and generating text, extracting specific text, formatting addresses, structuring phone numbers and emails, as well as condensing text. It's basically Smart Fill on steroids.
Obviously, Enhanced Smart Fill can be used in other fields of activities too, including sales, fundraising, and more. The bottom line is the improved version of Smart Fill can help make data entry and analysis extremely easy, as you will just have to accept the values suggested by the app rather than introduce them manually.
