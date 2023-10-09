Google Sheets update adds emoji reactions for comments
Google is adding two new features to Sheets, which will be available in the next couple of weeks. After rolling out the ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments in Google Docs, the search giant announced this month the same feature will be available in Google Sheets.
According to Google, the ability to add emoji reactions on comments in Sheets will increase “collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about spreadsheet content.” Beyond that, it’s a fun way to convey your feedback on what’s otherwise a pretty standard process.
Obviously, you’ll only be able to add emoji reactions to comments in Google Sheets if you have permission to comment or edit that document.
Both new features are now rolling out Rapid Release domains, but the ability to add emoji reactions to Google Sheets will only launch to Scheduled Release domains on October 19.
Everything added in this update will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.
To add emoji reactions to comments in Google Sheets simply hover your mouse over the comment you want to react to and click “Add emoji reaction.” After that, you can select one of the two options available:
- Choose the emoji you want to add
- You can also enter search terms for an emoji.
Besides the ability to add emoji reactions in Sheets, Google also announced support for two additional field types for filtering in Connected Sheets for Looker: field only fields and parameters.
