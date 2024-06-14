Google rolls out Pixel VPN update, No Android 14 QPR3 needed

Image credit — Google

The version number of this updated Pixel VPN app is 1.0.635841321, and it's currently being rolled out to, 8 Pro, and 8a devices through the Play Store. If you have adevice runningQPR2 and haven't received the June Feature Drop yet, you can still install the new VPN by visiting the Google Play listing directly. According to reports, it functions flawlessly even without the latest Android update.After installation, users can set up the VPN by opening it from the app listing and enabling notifications and mobile network usage. It's important to note that adding the new Quick Settings tile and removing the old one must be done manually.As a side note, while the Pixel VPN offers enhanced privacy and security for Google Pixel users, it does not allow users to select specific server locations, which may limit its ability to unblock geo-restricted content. It also lacks advanced features like a kill switch, split tunneling, or support for torrenting.This latest update is a welcome addition for Pixel users, especially those on theseries who will continue to have access to a VPN service even after the Google One VPN is discontinued.