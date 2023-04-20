Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 has arrived for supported Pixel devices with some much needed fixes





The Android 13 QPR3 beta 3 release is meant exclusively for Pixel devices, models 4a and newer, that have not yet installed the Android 14 Public Preview and that are still running the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 or 2.1 builds (T3B2.230316.003/T3B2.230316.005). If this is the case, and you are currently signed up for the Android Beta program, an OTA update to QPR3 Beta 3 will be pushed to you automatically.





You may confirm this update's temporary replacement of any pending Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade in the OTA message by double checking that you are receiving build number T3B3.230413.003/.A1. However, Verizon subscribers who own a Pixel 6 series device can expect to receive the T3B3.230413.003.A1 build, which includes the March 2023 security patch. This is in contrast with build T3B3.230413.003, which all other devices will receive and includes the April 2023 security patch instead.









If you have already installed Android 14 Beta 1, then sadly you will not receive any QPR3 Beta updates. As per the release notes outlined by Google, the following issues have been resolved in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3: