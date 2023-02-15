Google starts rolling out Privacy Sandbox Beta to keep you safe from evil advertisers

Settings > Privacy > Ads

The Privacy Sandbox is designed to avoid the use of cross-app or device identifiers like the Advertising ID, which Google is actively trying to limit. Instead, this approach uses an estimation process to identify the types of ads that may interest users, temporarily saving these interests on the device.If you're a part of the Android Beta program, you might see this option in. If you toggle the switch that saysyou will let Android manage your interests and show you relevant ads. This process also depends on the developers, as they need to implement these APIs into their apps, but it's a step in the right direction.You can also block interests manually, and even though Android would still gather some data to evaluate your interactions with those targeted ads, this information will be deleted on a regular basis, and the amount is limited as well. And while this doesn't seem like a magic bullet, it does provide an additional layer of defense while still maintaining the relevance of the ads served.