Google introduces new "Protected by Android" branding for security and privacy on Android
In recent years, the public's demand for more privacy and protection has been rising: people are starting to recognize the importance of being protected online. And 9to5Google now reports Google is ever on the quest to improve the security and privacy of its mobile OS. A new branding called "Protected by Android" looks ready to take the stage.
This is one of the latest efforts by Google to focus more on privacy and security. But that's not all. During Google I/O, the annual conference that was held last week, Google focused more on Android 13's upcoming "Security & Privacy" settings page.
Under the "Scan device" button in the new "Security and Privacy" page on Android 13, you will also be able see the same "Protected by Android" branding and shield, complementing the above video and the focus on privacy.
With Android 12, Google introduced a page dubbed "Security Hub" on Pixel phones, and with Android 13, Google will be applying the same principles to the privacy settings of your device. First off, all will be merged into one unified "Security and Privacy" page. This page will feature a simple interface which will help you understand your safety status using color-coded, clear and actionable guidance on how to improve it.
You will also have action cards with critical steps you can take to address any given security risk. On top of that, you will be able to benefit from notifications that warn you about issues, as well as timely recommendations on how to enhance your privacy status.
But that's not all Google said during the conference that might sound exciting to the more privacy and security-oriented users. A Privacy dashboard will be coming to Android Auto, as well as a "2G toggle improvements" section that addresses how insecure the network is.
Additionally, Android 13 will automatically delete your clipboard history so apps cannot spy on what you previously copied. And, Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connections will be getting fixes via Google Play System Updates, to enhance their security as well.
And last but not least, the Photo picker will allow you to share selected photos and videos with a given app instead of granting it access to your entire media library. Apps will also ask for permission to send notifications by default.
Android 13 is expected to be officially released sometime in August-September to compatible phones.
This is one of the latest efforts by Google to focus more on privacy and security. But that's not all. During Google I/O, the annual conference that was held last week, Google focused more on Android 13's upcoming "Security & Privacy" settings page.
Android 13 will have a unified "Security and Privacy" settings page
Under the "Scan device" button in the new "Security and Privacy" page on Android 13, you will also be able see the same "Protected by Android" branding and shield, complementing the above video and the focus on privacy.
For those of you who missed the Google I/O talk on the new "Security and Privacy" page on Android 13, here's what Google announced about it so far.
With Android 12, Google introduced a page dubbed "Security Hub" on Pixel phones, and with Android 13, Google will be applying the same principles to the privacy settings of your device. First off, all will be merged into one unified "Security and Privacy" page. This page will feature a simple interface which will help you understand your safety status using color-coded, clear and actionable guidance on how to improve it.
You will have a "Scan device" button at the top, underneath an overview of your Android phone's security and privacy status.
You will also have action cards with critical steps you can take to address any given security risk. On top of that, you will be able to benefit from notifications that warn you about issues, as well as timely recommendations on how to enhance your privacy status.
But that's not all Google said during the conference that might sound exciting to the more privacy and security-oriented users. A Privacy dashboard will be coming to Android Auto, as well as a "2G toggle improvements" section that addresses how insecure the network is.
Additionally, Android 13 will automatically delete your clipboard history so apps cannot spy on what you previously copied. And, Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connections will be getting fixes via Google Play System Updates, to enhance their security as well.
And last but not least, the Photo picker will allow you to share selected photos and videos with a given app instead of granting it access to your entire media library. Apps will also ask for permission to send notifications by default.
Android 13 is expected to be officially released sometime in August-September to compatible phones.
