Google rethinks its approach to developing apps for iOS and iPadOS

Google rethinks its approach to developing apps for iOS and iPadOS0
Verkoeyen explains that in its early days, UIKit (Apple’s framework for building apps) needed custom solutions to fill in some gaps. In fact, he says that the shared UI components that we see in Google apps today began as a need to compensate for said gaps in the UIKit's design language.
Does a switch really need to be built custom in alignment with a generic design system? Or might it be sufficient to simply use the system solution and move on?
The conclusion they made is that it would be better to go with the latter. From now on, Google will adapt its apps per Apple’s framework and add a touch of branding here and there throughout its apps. This change in tactics is one of the reasons that Material’s iOS libraries are currently in “maintenance mode.”
This year my team shifted the open source Material components libraries for iOS into maintenance mode. Why?A ...— Jeff Verkoeyen (@featherless) October 7, 2021
Keep in mind that during the maintenance period, bug fixes and new releases will be scarce. Google’s advice to developers is to “follow Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines and consider using modern UIKit components or SwiftUI instead.”