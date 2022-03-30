Google releases the auto-permission reset feature to older phones

Google said it would roll out the permission auto-reset feature to all devices running Android 6.0 - Android 10 in Q1 2022, and according to at least one user running Android 10, it's rolling out through Play Protect!https://t.co/wiDrqfkk2ohttps://t.co/2DJ9gE5vLZ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 29, 2022





Google delivers the safety feature through the Google Play Services framework via a Play Protect update. Although you will be able to disable the feature, it will be enabled by default when the update is installed. So you won't need to activate anything.Some apps may also ask you to disable the permission feature. By implementing a set of APIs that Google mandates, developers can program their apps to prompt you to turn off the auto-reset feature.To see if you have the feature, and you have an older Android phone, open the Google Play Store, press on your profile image, and tap on Play Protect. When you go to the Play Protect settings, you should see the "permissions for unused apps" option if you have the feature.