Did the update released today by Google fix that annoying bug on your Pixel device?

Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch. The functional updates take care of bugs and other issues and that is what we will look at first. Perhaps Google is back on schedule. It's the first Monday of the new month which means that it is time for Google to release the monthly security and functional updates for compatible Pixel devices which include the Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch. The functional updates take care of bugs and other issues and that is what we will look at first.





The update exterminates a bug found on the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet that can cause Bluetooth keyboards not to connect. Another bug fix, this one for the Pixel Fold only, takes care of an issue that causes certain Live Wallpaper to display incorrectly in different device orientations. Another fix for the Pixel Fold gets rid of a bug that occasionally causes the lock screen not to respond. And there is one more improvement for the Fold which exterminates a bug that occasionally caused the home screen launcher search input not to work.











The last bug fix included with the August update is aimed only at the Pixel Tablet. This fix exterminates a bug that caused flickering and glitches while in Hub Mode. In Hub Mode, the tablet is "locked and docked," and at that point it offers features similar to those of a smart display including controls for running your smart home devices, and a digital picture frame.





As for the security updates, the August 1st and August 5th security patches deal with vulnerabilities listed as Critical and High. Obviously, you are going to want to install the update on any of the compatible Pixel devices we listed in the opening paragraph even if there are no bug fixes this month for any Pixel handset not named the Fold. To update your device go to Settings > System > System update .



