Google RCS Business Messaging gets flashy, but is this what we wanted?



The technology behind this campaign allows businesses to push rich content like images, videos, interactive buttons, and branded templates directly into the same messaging app you use to chat with friends. It’s like SMS on steroids, and companies are clearly eager to jump in. This represents a major shift in how brands could interact with consumers on mobile, moving beyond generic SMS blasts to full-screen, colorful experiences.

Igor Boshoer, co-founder and CTO of Clerk Chat

But is everyone as excited about it? While it’s true that these campaigns could be a more dynamic way to promote offers or connect with fans, they also raise questions about consent and privacy. RCS campaigns like this might feel intrusive if users haven’t explicitly opted in. And depending on how easy it is to opt out, this could end up blurring the line between creative marketing and plain old spam.



Thankfully, Google appears to be taking some precautions. As we recently reported,



Ultimately, whether RCS for business turns into a valuable new channel or an annoying source of clutter will depend on how responsibly it’s used — and how much control users are given over their inboxes. But is everyone as excited about it? While it’s true that these campaigns could be a more dynamic way to promote offers or connect with fans, they also raise questions about consent and privacy. RCS campaigns like this might feel intrusive if users haven’t explicitly opted in. And depending on how easy it is to opt out, this could end up blurring the line between creative marketing and plain old spam.Thankfully, Google appears to be taking some precautions. As we recently reported, Google Messages is working on adding an "unsubscribe" button to RCS business messages , giving users a clearer way to manage what they receive. This small but important update could help prevent misuse of the platform as more businesses join in.Ultimately, whether RCS for business turns into a valuable new channel or an annoying source of clutter will depend on how responsibly it’s used — and how much control users are given over their inboxes.