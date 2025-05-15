Google RCS Business Messaging gets flashy, but is this what we wanted?
As rich media ads arrive through Google Messages, concerns about spam and consent grow
Following Google’s celebration of hitting 1 billion RCS messages sent daily in the U.S., a new chapter in the RCS story is unfolding — and it’s being driven by businesses. That massive number includes more than just everyday texting between friends and family. Increasingly, companies are tapping into RCS (Rich Communication Services) to send out more visually engaging marketing messages.
The technology behind this campaign allows businesses to push rich content like images, videos, interactive buttons, and branded templates directly into the same messaging app you use to chat with friends. It’s like SMS on steroids, and companies are clearly eager to jump in. This represents a major shift in how brands could interact with consumers on mobile, moving beyond generic SMS blasts to full-screen, colorful experiences.
But is everyone as excited about it? While it’s true that these campaigns could be a more dynamic way to promote offers or connect with fans, they also raise questions about consent and privacy. RCS campaigns like this might feel intrusive if users haven’t explicitly opted in. And depending on how easy it is to opt out, this could end up blurring the line between creative marketing and plain old spam.
Thankfully, Google appears to be taking some precautions. As we recently reported, Google Messages is working on adding an "unsubscribe" button to RCS business messages, giving users a clearer way to manage what they receive. This small but important update could help prevent misuse of the platform as more businesses join in.
This week, a new kind of RCS experience rolled out in North America through a partnership between Clerk Chat, Google, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Once recipient, a Los Angeles Rams fan, shared that what was received at first seemed like a regular text message, but then with the second message it was clear it was a promotion. This message came complete with photos, call-to-action buttons, swipe-right carousel interactions, and even an option to buy single-game tickets.
Promotional RCS message by the LA Rams received. | Image credit — Judy_Gamble on Reddit
By combining carrier-verified RCS with our conversational AI technology, we're creating a true concierge experience that lives where users already are—their messaging apps. People can now have natural conversations about any aspect of a business without downloading apps or visiting websites. We think this will democratize AI business usage since anyone can have a concierge-like experience right on their messaging app.
Igor Boshoer, co-founder and CTO of Clerk Chat
Ultimately, whether RCS for business turns into a valuable new channel or an annoying source of clutter will depend on how responsibly it’s used — and how much control users are given over their inboxes.
