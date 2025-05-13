Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Google celebrates 1 billion daily RCS messages in the U.S. and credits "Get the Message" campaign

Android’s long-standing push for better texting standards finally hits a major milestone.

RCS Header image featuring two females with a Pixel device sending messages
As part of today’s Android Show broadcast on YouTube, Google revealed a striking new stat: more than 1 billion RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages are now being sent every single day in the U.S. alone. Google says this milestone is a direct result of years of pushing for an upgraded messaging experience, most notably through Google’s widely publicized "Get the Message" campaign aimed at pressuring Apple to adopt RCS.

The "Get the Message" campaign, launched back in 2022, was a direct challenge to the outdated SMS standard still widely used in cross-platform texting between Android and iPhone users. Google positioned RCS as a much-needed upgrade to texting, bringing features like end-to-end encryption, typing indicators, high-resolution media sharing, and read receipts — all of which users had long grown accustomed to in apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.

But the problem? These features were only available if both users were on Android. Without Apple’s support for RCS, Android users would fall back to SMS when texting iPhone users, missing out on these modern features. For years, Apple refused to budge. That changed in late 2023, when Apple finally confirmed it would adopt RCS support in 2024, a major turning point for the entire messaging landscape.



To put this into context, RCS is now supported by over 800 Android device manufacturers and nearly 90 carriers globally. Google’s Messages app, which defaults to RCS where available, has become the most widely used texting app on Android in the U.S. Meanwhile, Apple’s decision to support RCS has been a game changer, with even more features to come with the release of iOS 19.

Google believes that this milestone shows that the pressure campaign paid off and that the company is finally seeing a reward for its years-long fight to modernize texting. And while RCS still isn’t perfect, things are clearly moving in the right direction. My impressions of RCS in the latest Google Messages experience show that it’s fast, reliable, and a massive step up from SMS. For Android users in the U.S., sending a rich and encrypted message between Android and iOS will soon become the new normal.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
