Google celebrates 1 billion daily RCS messages in the U.S. and credits "Get the Message" campaign

Google believes that this milestone shows that the pressure campaign paid off and that the company is finally seeing a reward for its years-long fight to modernize texting. And while RCS still isn’t perfect, things are clearly moving in the right direction. My impressions of RCS in the latest Google Messages experience show that it’s fast, reliable, and a massive step up from SMS. For Android users in the U.S., sending a rich and encrypted message between Android and iOS will soon become the new normal. To put this into context, RCS is now supported by over 800 Android device manufacturers and nearly 90 carriers globally. Google’s Messages app, which defaults to RCS where available, has become the most widely used texting app on Android in the U.S. Meanwhile, Apple’s decision to support RCS has been a game changer, with even more features to come with the release of iOS 19 Google believes that this milestone shows that the pressure campaign paid off and that the company is finally seeing a reward for its years-long fight to modernize texting. And while RCS still isn’t perfect, things are clearly moving in the right direction. My impressions of RCS in the latest Google Messages experience show that it’s fast, reliable, and a massive step up from SMS. For Android users in the U.S., sending a rich and encrypted message between Android and iOS will soon become the new normal.