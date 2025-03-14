Google's playing with your notifications in Android 16 and it's a double-edged sword

The semi-transparent notifications on the lock screen actually look pretty sleek. | Image credit – Android Authority/Mishaal Rahman



This new semi-transparent design is a cool way to show off more of your lock screen wallpaper, which could be a hit with a lot of people. Many users love customizing their phones with wallpapers that have personal significance or just look nice.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



That said, while the design does let you enjoy your wallpaper more, it also has its downsides. The transparency makes it harder to read notifications, especially in the heads-up bar, as the text loses contrast. You can also see parts of the top bar or other UI elements in the apps, which isn't ideal either. This new semi-transparent design is a cool way to show off more of your lock screen wallpaper, which could be a hit with a lot of people. Many users love customizing their phones with wallpapers that have personal significance or just look nice.The lock screen, in particular, is perfect for this because it's usually less busy than the home screen. But, as soon as a notification pops up, it can cover up all that custom wallpaper.That said, while the design does let you enjoy your wallpaper more, it also has its downsides. The transparency makes it harder to read notifications, especially in the heads-up bar, as the text loses contrast. You can also see parts of the top bar or other UI elements in the apps, which isn't ideal either.





When an app is open, it becomes tough to read them. | Image credit – Android Authority/Mishaal Rahman





Hopefully, Google will take a second look and either scrape the idea altogether or keep it just for the lock screen to avoid messing with readability.



Beta updates are all about testing things out and getting feedback, so it wouldn't be shocking if this level of transparency never makes it to the final version of Android 16. But I do think it would be cool to have the option to add that transparency to lock screen notifications. What's your take on it? Would that be something you'd want to see?