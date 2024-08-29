Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Remember those frustrating days when you had to wait for one app to finish updating before you could start the next? Well, the wait is over! Google Play Store has finally brought back a feature that many of us have been missing for years: simultaneous app updates.
This long-awaited feature allows you to download and install multiple app updates at once, significantly reducing the time it takes to keep your apps up-to-date. Gone are the days of endless waiting and tedious manual updates.
However, with advancements in technology, modern smartphones now boast much faster storage speeds, thanks to technologies like UFS and NVMe. This improved performance has paved the way for Google to reintroduce the simultaneous app update feature.
If the type of on-device storage is what affects whether this Google Play Store feature is available, then it is unclear what the minimum requirements are at the moment. Our guess is that your phone's storage should be at least UFS 3.1. Fortunately, even a phone as old as the Pixel 6 rocks UFS 3.1 storage, and modern mid-range phones too, so most users should be able to make use of the multiple updates/downloads feature.
You can now download up to three app updates simultaneously through the Play Store. Any additional app updates in the queue will be marked as "Pending." This is a significant improvement over the previous limitation of only being able to download one app update at a time.
The simultaneous app update feature is a welcome addition to the Play Store. It not only saves time but also enhances the overall user experience. By streamlining the app update process, Google has made it easier for users to keep their devices up-to-date and enjoy the latest features and bug fixes.
But why was this feature removed in the first place? The answer lies in the limitations of older smartphone technology. Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, smartphone storage was much slower, and downloading multiple apps simultaneously could strain the device's capabilities.
Does your phone support multiple Play Store updates?
While the functionality for downloading multiple apps at once was initially introduced earlier this year, it was limited to new app installs. However, Google has now expanded this feature to include app updates as well.
