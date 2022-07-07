Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted

With so many millions of people using the Google Play Store on a daily basis, something that might seem minor like a change to the Play Store logo becomes a big deal. And sure enough, according to 9to5Google , a logo change for the Android app marketplace appears to be coming.





The shape of the new Google Play Store logo remains a triangle. Sorry to disappoint you, but rare is the mobile logo that goes through wholesale changes so quickly. The goal is to keep some parts of the old logo so that users can still identify which app they are opening. Among the differences are slightly more rounder corners and the four colors used on the Play Store logo are shaded closer to the actual four colors associated with Google. However, the new logo is darker and not as bright as the current one used for the Play Store.





It also appears that the borders between the colors have changed to make them more equal in size. The current version of the Play Store logo is dominated by the blue triangle. You can find the new design in GPay and GooglePay (soon to be known as Wallet) when you make certain transactions on the Play Store such as adding credit to your account. In a situation like that, the Play Store is considered the merchant which is why the logo appears.







