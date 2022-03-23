 Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google has been fine-tuning some of the experiences offered through its Play Store app for quite some time. After completely discontinuing Play Music, Google announced today that another entertainment service will be relocated from Play Store to the Google TV app.

Starting in May, Android users who want to buy, rent, and watch movies and shows on their phones or tablets will have to use the Google TV app. The Google Play app on Android devices will no longer have the Movies & TV tab that made it possible to do all those things.

The Mountain View giant says Google TV should provide users with the same experience they are used to on Google Play Movies & TV. Meanwhile, Google Play will remain your go-to place for apps, games, and books.

Along with the announcement, Google also confirmed that all purchased content will continue to be available in the Google TV app. Also, all purchases on the Google TV app continue to be eligible for family sharing and Google Play Points. Finally, Play credit and Play gift cards can still be used for purchasing in the Google TV app.

