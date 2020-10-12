Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

Google shuts down Play Music Store, users advised to transition to YouTube Music

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 12, 2020, 9:42 PM
Google shuts down Play Music Store, users advised to transition to YouTube Music
Despite repeatedly announcing the upcoming closure of Google Play Music, there are probably a lot of people who are still using the music streaming service. Google has been adamant that regardless of whether or not YouTube Music will reach the parity of Play Music feature-wise, those using the latter will eventually have to switch to the former.

Today, Google took one important step toward the deprecation of Play Music. The search giant announced that the Music store on Google Play is no longer available. If you're one of the many music lovers who are still using Google Play Music, you have three choices as of today.

First off, if you wish to continue listening to your Play Music library, discover new music with personalized recommendations, you must transfer your library to YouTube Music. Secondly, if you don't want to transition to YouTube Music, you can keep your purchased music via Google Takeout. This option allows you to download previously purchased music from Google Play Uploaded tracks, your music wishlist and reviews, a list of the tracks, playlists, and radio stations in your library.

Finally, there's also the option to delete your Play Music library and recommendations history from the Google Play Music account settings. No matter which of the three options you choose, you must act by the end of the year, since that's when the Google Play Music app will no longer be accessible and all data will be lost.

