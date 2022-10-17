Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor

The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device.













Previously, Kuba had discovered that the Pixel Ultra would have three rear cameras:





The 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 as the main sensor which has 1.2um pixels and is 1/1.31 inches

The 64MP Sony IMX787 which is 1/1.3 inches for the telephoto unit

The unannounced 13MP IMX712 sensor will be used for both the front and ultrawide modules





This doesn't align with a tweet from leaker Ice Universe today, who says that Google is working on a phone named Pixel Ultra which will have a 1-inch sensor. The second part of the tweet is a little ambiguous so although the South Korean giant is said to be working on a large 1-inch sensor, Sony has already released one, so if this rumor is authentic, we assume Google will go for Sony's sensor.









Known leaker Digital Chat Station had previously implied that iPhone manufacturer Foxconn was making the Pixel Ultra and that it would have a 50MP main camera and the IMX787 telephoto unit.









Larger sensors are theoretically capable of churning out cleaner images with a higher dynamic range. For reference, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP telephoto unit, and a 12MP ultrawide module.





So, regardless of which leaker you choose to believe, what's certain is that the Pixel Ultra indeed exists and could boast better cameras than the Pixel Pro, and this could help it become the best camera phone





Kuba also says that the Pixel Ultra will support wireless charging and it will feature Qualcomm’s WiFi 6E and Bluetooth chip instead of going with the Broadcom BCM4389 used in the Pixel 6 and 7 and this will hopefully improve WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.





And lastly, the code snippets seem to suggest that the Pixel Ultra will use an inferior screen than the ones on the Pixel Pros. Other possible specs include the Tensor G2 chip and a ceramic build.





It's possible that these are two different devices, i.e. a Pixel Ultra with the camera specs that Kuba unearthed and another one with a one-inch sensor and a high-resolution screen. One of these devices could also just be a test bed.





We are only speculating here, and as confused as you are at this point but Google is certainly working on a new phone that's not a part of the Pixel 8 range and we are here for it.