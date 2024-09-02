Google Pixel Thermometer app expanding body temperature support to Europe
Up Next:
Google recently expanded the body temperature measurement feature of its Pixel Thermometer app to Europe. This feature, previously available only in the US, will now be accessible to users in several European countries. The expansion includes support for the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Although the expansion of the feature to Europe has been confirmed via a support article, it might not be immediately available on all European devices. Users might need to wait for an update or check their carrier settings to enable the feature.
The Pixel Thermometer app's user interface remains the same from how it was on the Pixel 8 series, even with the expansion of the body temperature feature. However, it now includes a 7-day history and retains the ability to save your results to the Fitbit app.
To use this feature, users need to have an active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of the supported countries. The list of supported countries includes Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The app also supports a variety of languages, including Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish.
Pixel Thermometer app's body temperature feature UI | Images credit — PhoneArena
The body temperature feature allows users to measure their temperature using their Pixel phone. The process involves placing the phone close to the forehead and then moving it to the temple. The app provides voice assistance to guide users through the process. Users can also choose to save their measurements to a "Recent results" page, which is kept for seven days. From there, they can save the data to their Fitbit account.
Although the expansion of the feature to Europe has been confirmed via a support article, it might not be immediately available on all European devices. Users might need to wait for an update or check their carrier settings to enable the feature.
The Pixel Thermometer app's user interface remains the same from how it was on the Pixel 8 series, even with the expansion of the body temperature feature. However, it now includes a 7-day history and retains the ability to save your results to the Fitbit app.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: