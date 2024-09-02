Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google Pixel Thermometer app expanding body temperature support to Europe

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
A photo of a person holding a Google Pixel phone with the Temperature app open
Google recently expanded the body temperature measurement feature of its Pixel Thermometer app to Europe. This feature, previously available only in the US, will now be accessible to users in several European countries. The expansion includes support for the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

To use this feature, users need to have an active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of the supported countries. The list of supported countries includes Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The app also supports a variety of languages, including Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Pixel Thermometer app's body temperature feature UI | Images credit — PhoneArena

The body temperature feature allows users to measure their temperature using their Pixel phone. The process involves placing the phone close to the forehead and then moving it to the temple. The app provides voice assistance to guide users through the process. Users can also choose to save their measurements to a "Recent results" page, which is kept for seven days. From there, they can save the data to their Fitbit account.

Although the expansion of the feature to Europe has been confirmed via a support article, it might not be immediately available on all European devices. Users might need to wait for an update or check their carrier settings to enable the feature.

The Pixel Thermometer app's user interface remains the same from how it was on the Pixel 8 series, even with the expansion of the body temperature feature. However, it now includes a 7-day history and retains the ability to save your results to the Fitbit app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless