Limited-time Amazon sale makes the Google Pixel Tablet a treat once again
It's been some time since we last saw the Google Pixel Tablet on sale. Well, Amazon is changing that with its latest bargain on the 128GB variant with an included Charging Speaker Dock. The ~$500 slate is down by $100, but only in Hazel.
While this is a pretty cool discount, the Google tablet has been cheaper in the past, as you may know. For example, the 256GB model was $140 off during last year's Black Friday shopping spree. That said, Amazon's current limited-time sale isn't matched by merchants like Best Buy and Walmart, making it quite attractive.
What about performance? The slate features a Tensor G2 chip under the hood, allowing it to handle daily tasks effortlessly. It even comes with some AI features! Then again, you might want to consider a high-end Galaxy tablet if you're all about the raw horsepower.
At the end of the day, the Google Pixel Tablet may not be top-of-the-line, but it's a perfectly suitable option for casual use. If you're an Android fan and like Pixel devices, now's your chance to save 20% on this slate. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal and save before it's too late.
While it doesn't have the most exciting display out there, this Android tablet is a perfectly fine choice for casual streaming (especially with its speaker dock). It features a 10.95-inch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, providing accurate and beautiful colors. Then again, if you're used to 120Hz OLED displays, you might not find this the perfect fit.
The Pixel Tablet doesn't have a huge battery — our measurements show it can last a tad over nine hours with non-stop video streaming (see our Pixel Tablet review for reference). The good news is you can easily drop it on the charging speaker dock and keep it charged all day long!
