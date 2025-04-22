Limited-time Amazon sale makes the Google Pixel Tablet a treat once again

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

It's been some time since we last saw the Google Pixel Tablet on sale. Well, Amazon is changing that with its latest bargain on the 128GB variant with an included Charging Speaker Dock. The ~$500 slate is down by $100, but only in Hazel.

Save $100 on the Pixel Tablet for a limited time

$100 off (20%)
Amazon's limited-time sale brings the 128GB Pixel Tablet down by $100. The promo is only available on the model in Hazel, so keep that in mind. The discount isn't matched by Best Buy and Walmart, so be sure to check it out!
Buy at Amazon

While this is a pretty cool discount, the Google tablet has been cheaper in the past, as you may know. For example, the 256GB model was $140 off during last year's Black Friday shopping spree. That said, Amazon's current limited-time sale isn't matched by merchants like Best Buy and Walmart, making it quite attractive.

While it doesn't have the most exciting display out there, this Android tablet is a perfectly fine choice for casual streaming (especially with its speaker dock). It features a 10.95-inch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, providing accurate and beautiful colors. Then again, if you're used to 120Hz OLED displays, you might not find this the perfect fit.

What about performance? The slate features a Tensor G2 chip under the hood, allowing it to handle daily tasks effortlessly. It even comes with some AI features! Then again, you might want to consider a high-end Galaxy tablet if you're all about the raw horsepower.

The Pixel Tablet doesn't have a huge battery — our measurements show it can last a tad over nine hours with non-stop video streaming (see our Pixel Tablet review for reference). The good news is you can easily drop it on the charging speaker dock and keep it charged all day long!

At the end of the day, the Google Pixel Tablet may not be top-of-the-line, but it's a perfectly suitable option for casual use. If you're an Android fan and like Pixel devices, now's your chance to save 20% on this slate. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal and save before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
