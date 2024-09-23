Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Commercially released a little over a year ago and kinda, sorta refreshed just a few months back, the distinctly unconventional Pixel Tablet is once again sold at a hefty discount by a trusted US retailer for a limited time. 

Unsurprisingly, said retailer is Woot, and the newest deal seems to beat the previous offer by 10 bucks. That's obviously not a fortune, but bargain hunters will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to get one of the best Android tablets around at a killer price of $359.99 with a charging speaker dock included for the next six days... or while supplies last.

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, Charging Speaker Dock Included, New, 1-Year Google Warranty
$139 off (28%)
$359 99
$499
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$52 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

That's down from the $499 regularly charged by the likes of Woot parent company Amazon and Best Buy for last year's 128GB Pixel Tablet (with a dock), which makes this an offer many hardcore Google fans may not be able to refuse, even with so little time left until 2024's second round of Prime Day deals.

It pretty much goes without saying that there are no special requirements or strings attached here, and unlike many of Woot's highest discounts, this one is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

The appeal of this sweet new promotion is definitely aided by the almost complete absence of similar deals at major US retailers like the two mentioned above, with Amazon barely able to slash $53 or so off the $499 list price of a Porcelain-coated Pixel Tablet with a matching white charging speaker dock bundled in.

You'll have to opt for the exact same chromatic combination if you want to save $140 today, not to mention accept some of the flaws and shortcomings highlighted in our comprehensive Pixel Tablet review last year. We're talking mediocre overall performance and unimpressive sound, which are however undeniably offset by decent screen quality, top-notch software support, and especially the added versatility of that unique dock, which can seamlessly transform this slate into a smart display of sorts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

