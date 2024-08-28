Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The casual Google Pixel Tablet gets a generous $129 discount for a short while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The casual Google Pixel Tablet gets a generous $129 discount for a short while
Last week, Best Buy took Google fans by storm with an unheard-of $250 price cut on the 256GB Pixel Tablet. The slate with a Charging Speaker Dock was discounted by $250 for just 24 hours, though, and we have no idea when or if this generous promo will return. But not all is lost! Woot has stepped in to let you save big on the Google slate.

Starting today, you can save 26% on the 128GB configuration, provided you're OK with buying it in Porcelain. That means the $499 Pixel slate can be yours for $369.99, which equates to $129 in savings. Given that neither Best Buy nor Amazon have a better deal to offer right now, we'd say Woot's promo is a gem that should be considered.

Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock: Save $129 at Woot

The casual Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock enjoys a hefty $129 price cut at Woot. The tablet has seen even better discounts before, but you won't find such right now (at least not on Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart). This is the model in Porcelain with 128GB of storage.
$129 off (26%)
$369 99
$499
Buy at Woot

Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock: Save $101 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can buy your Pixel slate at Amazon. Over here, the 128GB model enjoys a $101 price cut, but you get two color options instead of one. The device has been at this price for some time, too, meaning there might not be much time left to act.
$101 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

If you still want to get your new Android tablet on Amazon, you should prepare to cough up more. The device is discounted by $101 over there. However, this promo has stayed up for quite a while, so it might just go poof soon.

The Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. While it offers good picture quality, it certainly is no workhorse. After all, it's powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip and not a Qualcomm one.

Even so, the device handles everyday tasks like a breeze and doesn't disappoint with its split-screen mode, too. With the Charging Speaker Dock, you get to enjoy non-stop entertainment and some extra glamor on the audio front.

Woot's promo will remain active for another 13 days or less if supplies run out. But is it the only mid-range Android tablet you can get at discounted prices right now? Not at all.

A Samsung option that's worth your attention


The Galaxy Tab S9 FE might be the ideal Google slate alternative for some. It usually costs about $450, but Amazon lets you get it for $100 less, landing it at slightly lower prices than the discounted Pixel Tablet.

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for 22% off at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is currently $100 off on Amazon, making it a viable Pixel Tablet alternative. To our knowledge, this isn't an Amazon-exclusive deal, as you can find the same $100 discount at Best Buy, too. Even so, it lands the tablet at more affordable prices, making it a good choice for users.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Tab S9 FE has an Exynos 1380 chip and a similarly sized 10.9-inch display but offers higher frame refresh rates (90Hz). It also has a larger battery capacity of 8,000mAh, compared to roughly 7,020mAh on the Pixel slate. And, while you don't get a Charging Speaker Dock with the Tab S9 FE, you have a stylus in the box, which some users may find more useful.

Recommended Stories
Ultimately, it's up to you to pick which of these two slates better meets your needs. Just know this: the Samsung and the Google options give you great value for money at their current asking prices. And before you go, pay a visit to our Pixel Tablet vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs comparison page for additional info.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless