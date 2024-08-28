The casual Google Pixel Tablet gets a generous $129 discount for a short while
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Last week, Best Buy took Google fans by storm with an unheard-of $250 price cut on the 256GB Pixel Tablet. The slate with a Charging Speaker Dock was discounted by $250 for just 24 hours, though, and we have no idea when or if this generous promo will return. But not all is lost! Woot has stepped in to let you save big on the Google slate.
Android tablet on Amazon, you should prepare to cough up more. The device is discounted by $101 over there. However, this promo has stayed up for quite a while, so it might just go poof soon.
Even so, the device handles everyday tasks like a breeze and doesn't disappoint with its split-screen mode, too. With the Charging Speaker Dock, you get to enjoy non-stop entertainment and some extra glamor on the audio front.
Woot's promo will remain active for another 13 days or less if supplies run out. But is it the only mid-range Android tablet you can get at discounted prices right now? Not at all.
The Tab S9 FE has an Exynos 1380 chip and a similarly sized 10.9-inch display but offers higher frame refresh rates (90Hz). It also has a larger battery capacity of 8,000mAh, compared to roughly 7,020mAh on the Pixel slate. And, while you don't get a Charging Speaker Dock with the Tab S9 FE, you have a stylus in the box, which some users may find more useful.
Starting today, you can save 26% on the 128GB configuration, provided you're OK with buying it in Porcelain. That means the $499 Pixel slate can be yours for $369.99, which equates to $129 in savings. Given that neither Best Buy nor Amazon have a better deal to offer right now, we'd say Woot's promo is a gem that should be considered.
Android tablet on Amazon, you should prepare to cough up more. The device is discounted by $101 over there. However, this promo has stayed up for quite a while, so it might just go poof soon.
The Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. While it offers good picture quality, it certainly is no workhorse. After all, it's powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip and not a Qualcomm one.
Even so, the device handles everyday tasks like a breeze and doesn't disappoint with its split-screen mode, too. With the Charging Speaker Dock, you get to enjoy non-stop entertainment and some extra glamor on the audio front.
Woot's promo will remain active for another 13 days or less if supplies run out. But is it the only mid-range Android tablet you can get at discounted prices right now? Not at all.
A Samsung option that's worth your attention
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE might be the ideal Google slate alternative for some. It usually costs about $450, but Amazon lets you get it for $100 less, landing it at slightly lower prices than the discounted Pixel Tablet.
The Tab S9 FE has an Exynos 1380 chip and a similarly sized 10.9-inch display but offers higher frame refresh rates (90Hz). It also has a larger battery capacity of 8,000mAh, compared to roughly 7,020mAh on the Pixel slate. And, while you don't get a Charging Speaker Dock with the Tab S9 FE, you have a stylus in the box, which some users may find more useful.
Recommended Stories
Ultimately, it's up to you to pick which of these two slates better meets your needs. Just know this: the Samsung and the Google options give you great value for money at their current asking prices. And before you go, pay a visit to our Pixel Tablet vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs comparison page for additional info.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: