Google Pixel Fold screen continuity feature may see a comeback

Always: Outer screen turns on every time you fold the device.

Only games, videos, and more: Outer screen turns on for apps that are designed to typically remain active (games, video players).

Never: Outer screen locks every time you fold the device.





Android 14 QPR by adding the condition to "swipe up to continue," instead of just immediately resuming the app on the outer screen. This means that, should this become final, Pixel Fold users should be able to continue using most apps on the outer screen just by swiping up on the lock screen after closing the device and effectively eliminate the need to reopen the foldable to check other apps like calendars, notes, etc. This same functionality is found in the These options differ from the old setting found inQPR by adding the condition to "swipe up to continue," instead of just immediately resuming the app on the outer screen. This means that, should this become final,users should be able to continue using most apps on the outer screen just by swiping up on the lock screen after closing the device and effectively eliminate the need to reopen the foldable to check other apps like calendars, notes, etc. This same functionality is found in the OnePlus Open





As a Pixel Fold user myself, this is one feature that I sorely missed from experimenting with the QPR betas and I couldn't understand why Google would remove it. Now that the feature has been tweaked somewhat, this would indicate that there were issues with the initial implementation and Google was working all along on a better way to bring us much needed screen continuity.

Currently, onDeveloper Preview 1, the "continue using apps on fold" setting offers the below choices: